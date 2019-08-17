Reviewing Heat Biologics Inc. (HTBX)’s and Sage Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)’s results

Heat Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) and Sage Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heat Biologics Inc. 1 3.86 N/A -0.19 0.00 Sage Therapeutics Inc. 166 91.32 N/A -9.74 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Heat Biologics Inc. and Sage Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Heat Biologics Inc. and Sage Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heat Biologics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Sage Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -43.5% -40.6%

Volatility & Risk

Heat Biologics Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 83.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.83 beta. In other hand, Sage Therapeutics Inc. has beta of 2.51 which is 151.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Heat Biologics Inc. are 5.7 and 5.7. Competitively, Sage Therapeutics Inc. has 20.1 and 20.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Sage Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Heat Biologics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Heat Biologics Inc. and Sage Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Heat Biologics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Sage Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 9 3.00

$8 is Heat Biologics Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 1,328.57%. Meanwhile, Sage Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus price target is $212.67, while its potential upside is 31.28%. The data provided earlier shows that Heat Biologics Inc. appears more favorable than Sage Therapeutics Inc., based on analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Heat Biologics Inc. and Sage Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 10.9% and 98.75%. About 3.62% of Heat Biologics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.2% of Sage Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Heat Biologics Inc. 23.53% 1.47% -33% -49.95% -65.01% -27.53% Sage Therapeutics Inc. -8.19% -12.82% -3.85% 20.87% 6.31% 67.39%

For the past year Heat Biologics Inc. has -27.53% weaker performance while Sage Therapeutics Inc. has 67.39% stronger performance.

Heat Biologics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel allogeneic therapies for a range of cancers and infectious diseases in the United States. The company develops its products based on T cell-stimulating platform technologies, including immune pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, a platform technology designed to educate and stimulate the immune system against specific disease targets, such as cancer cells; and combination pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, a platform technology that combines a pan-antigen T cell activating vaccine and a T cell co-stimulator in a single product. Its product candidates include HS-110 that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and HS-410, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Durham, North Carolina.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate includes SAGE-547, a proprietary intravenous formulation of allopregnanolone that is in Phase III clinical development as an adjunctive therapy for the treatment of super-refractory status epilepticus (SRSE), as well as for the treatment of post-partum depression (PPD). The companyÂ’s product pipeline includes SAGE-217, a novel neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of PPD, major depressive disorders, essential tremor, and ParkinsonÂ’s diseases; and SAGE-689 a novel positive allosteric modulator of GABAA receptors that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of status epilepticus. In addition, its product pipeline that are in preclinical stage comprises SAGE-105, a novel neuroactive steroid for the treatment of orphon epilepsies; SAGE-324, a novel neuroactive steroid for the treatment of GABA hypofunction; and SAGE-718, a novel oxysterol-based positive allosteric modulator of NMDA receptors for the treatment of cerebrosterol deficit disorders, anti-NMDA receptor encephalitis, and NMDA hypofunction. The company was formerly known as Sterogen Biopharma, Inc. and changed its name to Sage Therapeutics, Inc. in September 2011. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.