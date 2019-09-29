Reviewing Heat Biologics Inc. (HTBX)’s and Principia Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PRNB)’s results

Both Heat Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) and Principia Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PRNB) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heat Biologics Inc. 1 0.00 32.50M -0.19 0.00 Principia Biopharma Inc. 36 -0.31 11.76M -0.37 0.00

Demonstrates Heat Biologics Inc. and Principia Biopharma Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heat Biologics Inc. 5,905,869,525.71% 0% 0% Principia Biopharma Inc. 32,867,523.76% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Heat Biologics Inc. is 5.7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 5.7. The Current Ratio of rival Principia Biopharma Inc. is 15 and its Quick Ratio is has 15. Principia Biopharma Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Heat Biologics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Heat Biologics Inc. and Principia Biopharma Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Heat Biologics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Principia Biopharma Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Heat Biologics Inc. has a 1,467.09% upside potential and an average target price of $8. Competitively the consensus target price of Principia Biopharma Inc. is $50, which is potential 74.28% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Heat Biologics Inc. looks more robust than Principia Biopharma Inc. as far as analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 10.9% of Heat Biologics Inc. shares and 97.3% of Principia Biopharma Inc. shares. 3.62% are Heat Biologics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 13.92% of Principia Biopharma Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Heat Biologics Inc. 23.53% 1.47% -33% -49.95% -65.01% -27.53% Principia Biopharma Inc. -4.23% -1.25% 27.45% 24.88% 0% 35.6%

For the past year Heat Biologics Inc. had bearish trend while Principia Biopharma Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Heat Biologics Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Principia Biopharma Inc.

Heat Biologics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel allogeneic therapies for a range of cancers and infectious diseases in the United States. The company develops its products based on T cell-stimulating platform technologies, including immune pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, a platform technology designed to educate and stimulate the immune system against specific disease targets, such as cancer cells; and combination pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, a platform technology that combines a pan-antigen T cell activating vaccine and a T cell co-stimulator in a single product. Its product candidates include HS-110 that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and HS-410, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Durham, North Carolina.

Principia Biopharma Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel oral therapies for immunology and oncology in the United States. It is developing PRN1008, an inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of pemphigus, a chronic skin disease, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immune thrombocytopenic purpura; PRN2246, an inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of multiple sclerosis and other central nervous system diseases; PRN1371, a drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors; and oral small molecule inhibitors of the immunoproteasome. The company has collaboration agreements with Genzyme Corporation and AbbVie Biotechnology Limited. Principia Biopharma Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.