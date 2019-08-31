Reviewing Heat Biologics Inc. (HTBX)’s and MyoKardia Inc. (NASDAQ:MYOK)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Heat Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) and MyoKardia Inc. (NASDAQ:MYOK) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heat Biologics Inc. 1 3.51 N/A -0.19 0.00 MyoKardia Inc. 50 110.19 N/A -2.20 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Heat Biologics Inc. and MyoKardia Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heat Biologics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% MyoKardia Inc. 0.00% -20% -18.3%

Risk & Volatility

Heat Biologics Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 83.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.83 beta. From a competition point of view, MyoKardia Inc. has a 2.01 beta which is 101.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Heat Biologics Inc. are 5.7 and 5.7 respectively. Its competitor MyoKardia Inc.’s Current Ratio is 18 and its Quick Ratio is 18. MyoKardia Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Heat Biologics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Heat Biologics Inc. and MyoKardia Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Heat Biologics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 MyoKardia Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 1,468.63% for Heat Biologics Inc. with consensus target price of $8. Meanwhile, MyoKardia Inc.’s consensus target price is $90, while its potential upside is 67.38%. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Heat Biologics Inc. seems more appealing than MyoKardia Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Heat Biologics Inc. and MyoKardia Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 10.9% and 82.09% respectively. Insiders owned 3.62% of Heat Biologics Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.4% of MyoKardia Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Heat Biologics Inc. 23.53% 1.47% -33% -49.95% -65.01% -27.53% MyoKardia Inc. 0.09% 8.32% 15.46% 29.32% 0.15% 11.4%

For the past year Heat Biologics Inc. had bearish trend while MyoKardia Inc. had bullish trend.

Heat Biologics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel allogeneic therapies for a range of cancers and infectious diseases in the United States. The company develops its products based on T cell-stimulating platform technologies, including immune pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, a platform technology designed to educate and stimulate the immune system against specific disease targets, such as cancer cells; and combination pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, a platform technology that combines a pan-antigen T cell activating vaccine and a T cell co-stimulator in a single product. Its product candidates include HS-110 that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and HS-410, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Durham, North Carolina.

MyoKardia, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for the treatment of serious and neglected rare cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is MYK-461, an orally-administered small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials designed to reduce excessive cardiac muscle contractility leading to hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM). The company also develops MYK-491, an orally-administered small molecule that treats genetic dilated cardiomyopathy (DCM) by restoring normal contractility in the diseased DCM heart. In addition, it develops HCM-2, a product candidate to reduce cardiac muscle contractility to normal levels in HCM patients; DCM-2, a product candidate that is intended to increase cardiac muscle contractility to normal levels in genetic DCM patients through a different mechanism than that of MYK-491; and LUS-1, a product candidate, which is intended to counteract a muscle disruption that results in impaired relaxation of the heart. The company has a strategic collaboration with Sanofi S.A. for the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products to treat, prevent, and diagnose HCM and DCM, as well as additional indications. MyoKardia, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.