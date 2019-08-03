Reviewing Heat Biologics Inc. (HTBX)’s and Marker Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR)’s results

Both Heat Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) and Marker Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heat Biologics Inc. 1 3.97 N/A -0.19 0.00 Marker Therapeutics Inc. 6 940.63 N/A -4.41 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Heat Biologics Inc. and Marker Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Heat Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) and Marker Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heat Biologics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Marker Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -913.4% -765.1%

Risk & Volatility

Heat Biologics Inc. is 83.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.83 beta. Marker Therapeutics Inc.’s 0.15 beta is the reason why it is 85.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Heat Biologics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.7 while its Quick Ratio is 5.7. On the competitive side is, Marker Therapeutics Inc. which has a 22.1 Current Ratio and a 22.1 Quick Ratio. Marker Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Heat Biologics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Heat Biologics Inc. and Marker Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Heat Biologics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Marker Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$8 is Heat Biologics Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 1,094.03%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Heat Biologics Inc. and Marker Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 10.9% and 35.3% respectively. Insiders held 3.62% of Heat Biologics Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 13.5% of Marker Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Heat Biologics Inc. 23.53% 1.47% -33% -49.95% -65.01% -27.53% Marker Therapeutics Inc. -20.38% -42.87% -12.02% -16.64% -32.8% -16.94%

For the past year Heat Biologics Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Marker Therapeutics Inc.

Heat Biologics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel allogeneic therapies for a range of cancers and infectious diseases in the United States. The company develops its products based on T cell-stimulating platform technologies, including immune pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, a platform technology designed to educate and stimulate the immune system against specific disease targets, such as cancer cells; and combination pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, a platform technology that combines a pan-antigen T cell activating vaccine and a T cell co-stimulator in a single product. Its product candidates include HS-110 that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and HS-410, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Durham, North Carolina.

Marker Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of next-generation T cell-based immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. Its cell therapy technology is based on the tumor-specific T cells that recognize tumor associated antigens and kill tumor cells expressing those targets. The company is also advancing various peptide- and gene-based immuno-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and metastatic disease, including its Folate Receptor Alpha program (TPIV200) for breast and ovarian cancers and HER2/neu+ peptide antigen program (TPIV100/110) in Phase II clinical trials. In addition, it develops a proprietary DNA expression technology, known as PolyStart, to improve the ability of the cellular immune system to recognize and destroy diseased cells. Marker Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas.