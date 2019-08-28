Reviewing Heat Biologics Inc. (HTBX)’s and Kaleido BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO)’s results

Since Heat Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) and Kaleido BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heat Biologics Inc. 1 3.69 N/A -0.19 0.00 Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -1.39 0.00

Table 1 highlights Heat Biologics Inc. and Kaleido BioSciences Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heat Biologics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Heat Biologics Inc. are 5.7 and 5.7. Competitively, Kaleido BioSciences Inc. has 14 and 14 for Current and Quick Ratio. Kaleido BioSciences Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Heat Biologics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Heat Biologics Inc. and Kaleido BioSciences Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Heat Biologics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

Heat Biologics Inc. has a consensus target price of $8, and a 1,396.45% upside potential. Competitively the average target price of Kaleido BioSciences Inc. is $17.75, which is potential 95.27% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Heat Biologics Inc. looks more robust than Kaleido BioSciences Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 10.9% of Heat Biologics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 78.8% of Kaleido BioSciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 3.62% of Heat Biologics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.6% are Kaleido BioSciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Heat Biologics Inc. 23.53% 1.47% -33% -49.95% -65.01% -27.53% Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 4.07% -32.12% -47.36% 0% 0% -46.1%

For the past year Heat Biologics Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Kaleido BioSciences Inc.

Summary

Heat Biologics Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Kaleido BioSciences Inc.

Heat Biologics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel allogeneic therapies for a range of cancers and infectious diseases in the United States. The company develops its products based on T cell-stimulating platform technologies, including immune pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, a platform technology designed to educate and stimulate the immune system against specific disease targets, such as cancer cells; and combination pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, a platform technology that combines a pan-antigen T cell activating vaccine and a T cell co-stimulator in a single product. Its product candidates include HS-110 that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and HS-410, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Durham, North Carolina.