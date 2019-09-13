Reviewing Heat Biologics Inc. (HTBX)’s and Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA)’s results

This is a contrast between Heat Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) and Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heat Biologics Inc. 1 3.91 N/A -0.19 0.00 Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 41.48 N/A -2.74 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Heat Biologics Inc. and Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Heat Biologics Inc. and Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heat Biologics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -104.2% -54.1%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Heat Biologics Inc. is 5.7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 5.7. The Current Ratio of rival Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 10.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 9.9. Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Heat Biologics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Heat Biologics Inc. and Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Heat Biologics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

$8 is Heat Biologics Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 1,309.19%. Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $13.5 consensus target price and a 221.43% potential upside. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Heat Biologics Inc. is looking more favorable than Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Heat Biologics Inc. and Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 10.9% and 83.4% respectively. Heat Biologics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 3.62%. Insiders Competitively, owned 4.25% of Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Heat Biologics Inc. 23.53% 1.47% -33% -49.95% -65.01% -27.53% Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3.89% -7.98% -20.65% 10.11% -51.96% 20.25%

For the past year Heat Biologics Inc. has -27.53% weaker performance while Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 20.25% stronger performance.

Heat Biologics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel allogeneic therapies for a range of cancers and infectious diseases in the United States. The company develops its products based on T cell-stimulating platform technologies, including immune pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, a platform technology designed to educate and stimulate the immune system against specific disease targets, such as cancer cells; and combination pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, a platform technology that combines a pan-antigen T cell activating vaccine and a T cell co-stimulator in a single product. Its product candidates include HS-110 that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and HS-410, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Durham, North Carolina.

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles technology. The companyÂ’s product candidates include KPI-121 1.0%, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation and pain following ocular surgery; and KPI-121 0.25% that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease. It also develops KPI-285, a receptor kinase inhibitor, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of various retinal diseases. The company was formerly known as Hanes Newco, Inc. and changed its name to Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in December 2009. Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.