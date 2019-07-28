Reviewing Heat Biologics Inc. (HTBX)’s and Its Competitors results

As Biotechnology company, Heat Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) is competing with its competitors based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Heat Biologics Inc. has 16.2% of its shares held by institutional investors vs. an average of 51.97% institutional ownership for its rivals. 4.1% of Heat Biologics Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.90% of all Biotechnology companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Heat Biologics Inc. and its peers’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heat Biologics Inc. 0.00% -69.90% -49.60% Industry Average 898.24% 72.74% 25.56%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are comparing Heat Biologics Inc. and its peers’ valuation, gross revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Heat Biologics Inc. N/A 1 0.00 Industry Average 30.62M 3.41M 39.60

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for Heat Biologics Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Heat Biologics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.85 2.67 2.85

With average target price of $8, Heat Biologics Inc. has a potential upside of 1,328.57%. The potential upside of the competitors is 133.00%. With higher probable upside potential for Heat Biologics Inc.’s peers, research analysts think Heat Biologics Inc. is less favorable than its peers.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Heat Biologics Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Heat Biologics Inc. -14.37% -21.25% -36.55% -44.18% -39.17% -10% Industry Average 6.25% 13.54% 28.00% 36.39% 63.59% 47.25%

For the past year Heat Biologics Inc. has -10.00% weaker performance while Heat Biologics Inc.’s peers have 47.25% stronger performance.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Heat Biologics Inc. are 5.9 and 5.9. Competitively, Heat Biologics Inc.’s rivals have 6.99 and 6.86 for Current and Quick Ratio. Heat Biologics Inc.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Heat Biologics Inc.

Volatility & Risk

Heat Biologics Inc. has a beta of 2.13 and its 113.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Heat Biologics Inc.’s rivals are 85.13% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.85 beta.

Dividends

Heat Biologics Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Heat Biologics Inc.’s peers show that they’re better in 3 of the 4 indicators compared to the company itself.

Heat Biologics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel allogeneic therapies for a range of cancers and infectious diseases in the United States. The company develops its products based on T cell-stimulating platform technologies, including immune pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, a platform technology designed to educate and stimulate the immune system against specific disease targets, such as cancer cells; and combination pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, a platform technology that combines a pan-antigen T cell activating vaccine and a T cell co-stimulator in a single product. Its product candidates include HS-110 that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and HS-410, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Durham, North Carolina.