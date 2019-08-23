Reviewing Heat Biologics Inc. (HTBX)’s and Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Heat Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) and Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heat Biologics Inc. 1 3.59 N/A -0.19 0.00 Iterum Therapeutics plc 7 176.02 N/A -5.99 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Heat Biologics Inc. and Iterum Therapeutics plc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Heat Biologics Inc. and Iterum Therapeutics plc’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heat Biologics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Iterum Therapeutics plc 0.00% -101.8% -76.1%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Heat Biologics Inc. is 5.7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 5.7. The Current Ratio of rival Iterum Therapeutics plc is 4.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 4.4. Heat Biologics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Iterum Therapeutics plc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Heat Biologics Inc. and Iterum Therapeutics plc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Heat Biologics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Iterum Therapeutics plc 0 0 1 3.00

Heat Biologics Inc. has an average price target of $8, and a 1,434.92% upside potential. Competitively Iterum Therapeutics plc has an average price target of $17, with potential upside of 165.21%. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Heat Biologics Inc. is looking more favorable than Iterum Therapeutics plc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Heat Biologics Inc. and Iterum Therapeutics plc are owned by institutional investors at 10.9% and 75.3% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 3.62% of Heat Biologics Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 0.6% are Iterum Therapeutics plc’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Heat Biologics Inc. 23.53% 1.47% -33% -49.95% -65.01% -27.53% Iterum Therapeutics plc 0.41% -4.8% -18.94% -2.53% -25.82% 30.74%

For the past year Heat Biologics Inc. had bearish trend while Iterum Therapeutics plc had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Heat Biologics Inc. beats Iterum Therapeutics plc.

Heat Biologics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel allogeneic therapies for a range of cancers and infectious diseases in the United States. The company develops its products based on T cell-stimulating platform technologies, including immune pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, a platform technology designed to educate and stimulate the immune system against specific disease targets, such as cancer cells; and combination pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, a platform technology that combines a pan-antigen T cell activating vaccine and a T cell co-stimulator in a single product. Its product candidates include HS-110 that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and HS-410, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Durham, North Carolina.

Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing anti-infectives for multi-drug resistant pathogens in Ireland and the United States. The company is developing sulopenem, a penem anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of adults in uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections. Iterum Therapeutics plc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.