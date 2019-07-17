Reviewing Heat Biologics Inc. (HTBX)’s and Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between Heat Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) and Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heat Biologics Inc. 1 3.91 N/A -0.72 0.00 Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 177.63 N/A -1.86 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Heat Biologics Inc. and Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heat Biologics Inc. 0.00% -69.9% -49.6% Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -72.6% -63.5%

Risk & Volatility

Heat Biologics Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 113.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 2.13 beta. Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 147.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 2.47 beta.

Liquidity

Heat Biologics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.9 and a Quick Ratio of 5.9. Competitively, Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 9.8 and has 9.8 Quick Ratio. Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Heat Biologics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Heat Biologics Inc. and Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Heat Biologics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

The average target price of Heat Biologics Inc. is $8, with potential upside of 1,112.30%. On the other hand, Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 306.98% and its average target price is $10.5. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Heat Biologics Inc. is looking more favorable than Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 16.2% of Heat Biologics Inc. shares and 44.8% of Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. 4.1% are Heat Biologics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.7% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Heat Biologics Inc. -14.37% -21.25% -36.55% -44.18% -39.17% -10% Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. -26.11% -1.85% -3.97% -68.3% -82.22% -3.97%

For the past year Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than Heat Biologics Inc.

Heat Biologics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel allogeneic therapies for a range of cancers and infectious diseases in the United States. The company develops its products based on T cell-stimulating platform technologies, including immune pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, a platform technology designed to educate and stimulate the immune system against specific disease targets, such as cancer cells; and combination pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, a platform technology that combines a pan-antigen T cell activating vaccine and a T cell co-stimulator in a single product. Its product candidates include HS-110 that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and HS-410, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Durham, North Carolina.

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of oligonucleotide therapeutics for oncology and rare diseases in the United States. It uses two drug discovery technology platforms to design and develop drug candidates, including toll-like receptor targeting technology and third-generation antisense (3GA) technology. The companyÂ’s drug candidates include IMO-2125, an agonist that is in Phase I/II clinical trials in combination with ipilimumab and pembrolizumab for the treatment of anti-PD-1 refractory metastatic melanoma and refractory solid tumors; IMO-8400, an antagonist, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of dermatomyositis. It also develops IDRA-008 for undisclosed liver target for rare disorder; 3GA compound for renal target; and IMO-9200, a drug candidate for potential use in selected autoimmune disease indications. In addition, the company is developing drug candidates to turn off the messenger RNA associated with disease causing genes. Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration and license agreement with GSK to research, develop, and commercialize selected molecules from its 3GA technology for the treatment of selected targets in renal disease; collaboration with Abbott Molecular Inc. for the development of an in vitro companion diagnostic; and Merck & Co to research, develop, and commercialize vaccine products. The company was founded in 1989 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.