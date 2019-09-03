Reviewing Heat Biologics Inc. (HTBX)’s and HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOK)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Heat Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) and HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOK) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heat Biologics Inc. 1 3.58 N/A -0.19 0.00 HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 9 14.00 N/A -22.38 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Heat Biologics Inc. and HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Heat Biologics Inc. and HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heat Biologics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Heat Biologics Inc. is 5.7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 5.7. The Current Ratio of rival HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. is 5.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 5.6. Heat Biologics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Heat Biologics Inc. and HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Heat Biologics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Heat Biologics Inc.’s upside potential is 1,468.63% at a $8 average price target. Competitively the average price target of HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. is $20, which is potential 136.97% upside. The results provided earlier shows that Heat Biologics Inc. appears more favorable than HOOKIPA Pharma Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 10.9% of Heat Biologics Inc. shares and 35.9% of HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. shares. 3.62% are Heat Biologics Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.9% of HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Heat Biologics Inc. 23.53% 1.47% -33% -49.95% -65.01% -27.53% HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 1.53% 8.32% -47.93% 0% 0% -47.93%

For the past year Heat Biologics Inc. has stronger performance than HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.

Summary

Heat Biologics Inc. beats HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. on 4 of the 6 factors.

Heat Biologics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel allogeneic therapies for a range of cancers and infectious diseases in the United States. The company develops its products based on T cell-stimulating platform technologies, including immune pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, a platform technology designed to educate and stimulate the immune system against specific disease targets, such as cancer cells; and combination pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, a platform technology that combines a pan-antigen T cell activating vaccine and a T cell co-stimulator in a single product. Its product candidates include HS-110 that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and HS-410, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Durham, North Carolina.