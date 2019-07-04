Reviewing Heat Biologics Inc. (HTBX)’s and GlycoMimetics Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC)’s results

Since Heat Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) and GlycoMimetics Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heat Biologics Inc. 1 4.09 N/A -0.72 0.00 GlycoMimetics Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -1.18 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Heat Biologics Inc. and GlycoMimetics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heat Biologics Inc. 0.00% -69.9% -49.6% GlycoMimetics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

A 2.13 beta indicates that Heat Biologics Inc. is 113.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. Competitively, GlycoMimetics Inc.’s 173.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 2.73 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Heat Biologics Inc. is 5.9 while its Current Ratio is 5.9. Meanwhile, GlycoMimetics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 23.9 while its Quick Ratio is 23.9. GlycoMimetics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Heat Biologics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Heat Biologics Inc. and GlycoMimetics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Heat Biologics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 GlycoMimetics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 1,059.25% for Heat Biologics Inc. with consensus price target of $8. GlycoMimetics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $23 consensus price target and a 94.75% potential upside. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Heat Biologics Inc. is looking more favorable than GlycoMimetics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Heat Biologics Inc. and GlycoMimetics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 16.2% and 0% respectively. 4.1% are Heat Biologics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 1.31% are GlycoMimetics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Heat Biologics Inc. -14.37% -21.25% -36.55% -44.18% -39.17% -10% GlycoMimetics Inc. 2.28% 4.15% 9.33% -5.57% -34.65% 32.42%

For the past year Heat Biologics Inc. has -10% weaker performance while GlycoMimetics Inc. has 32.42% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors GlycoMimetics Inc. beats Heat Biologics Inc.

Heat Biologics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel allogeneic therapies for a range of cancers and infectious diseases in the United States. The company develops its products based on T cell-stimulating platform technologies, including immune pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, a platform technology designed to educate and stimulate the immune system against specific disease targets, such as cancer cells; and combination pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, a platform technology that combines a pan-antigen T cell activating vaccine and a T cell co-stimulator in a single product. Its product candidates include HS-110 that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and HS-410, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Durham, North Carolina.

GlycoMimetics, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. The company is developing its lead product candidates include rivipansel, a pan-selectin antagonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of vaso-occlusive crisis, a debilitating and painful condition that occurs periodically throughout the life of a person with sickle cell disease; and GMI-1271, an E-selectin antagonist to treat acute myeloid leukemia and other hematologic cancers. It is also developing GMI-1359, a drug candidate targeting E-selectin and CXCR4; and galectin-3 and galectin-9 inhibitors. The company has a collaborative research and development agreement with Pfizer Inc. GlycoMimetics, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.