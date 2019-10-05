Reviewing Heat Biologics Inc. (HTBX)’s and Genprex Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, Heat Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) and Genprex Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heat Biologics Inc. 1 0.00 32.50M -0.19 0.00 Genprex Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.97 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Heat Biologics Inc. and Genprex Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Heat Biologics Inc. and Genprex Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heat Biologics Inc. 6,011,838,697.74% 0% 0% Genprex Inc. 0.00% -141.2% -136%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Heat Biologics Inc. is 5.7 while its Current Ratio is 5.7. Meanwhile, Genprex Inc. has a Current Ratio of 30.5 while its Quick Ratio is 30.5. Genprex Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Heat Biologics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Heat Biologics Inc. and Genprex Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Heat Biologics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Genprex Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of Heat Biologics Inc. is $8, with potential upside of 1,669.91%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 10.9% of Heat Biologics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 13.1% of Genprex Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 3.62% of Heat Biologics Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 51.7% of Genprex Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Heat Biologics Inc. 23.53% 1.47% -33% -49.95% -65.01% -27.53% Genprex Inc. -9.79% -15.91% -43.3% -32.5% -67.57% -9.79%

For the past year Heat Biologics Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Genprex Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Heat Biologics Inc. beats Genprex Inc.

Heat Biologics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel allogeneic therapies for a range of cancers and infectious diseases in the United States. The company develops its products based on T cell-stimulating platform technologies, including immune pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, a platform technology designed to educate and stimulate the immune system against specific disease targets, such as cancer cells; and combination pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, a platform technology that combines a pan-antigen T cell activating vaccine and a T cell co-stimulator in a single product. Its product candidates include HS-110 that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and HS-410, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Durham, North Carolina.

Genprex, Inc., a clinical stage gene therapy company, develops drugs to treat cancer. Its lead product candidate is Oncoprex, an active anti-cancer agent that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). It also conducts preclinical research for developing Oncoprex to be administered with immunotherapies in NSCLC; and research into other tumor suppressor genes associated with chromosome. Genprex, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in Austin, Texas.