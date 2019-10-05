Reviewing Heat Biologics Inc. (HTBX)’s and Genprex Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, Heat Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) and Genprex Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Heat Biologics Inc.
|1
|0.00
|32.50M
|-0.19
|0.00
|Genprex Inc.
|1
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.97
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Heat Biologics Inc. and Genprex Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us Heat Biologics Inc. and Genprex Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Heat Biologics Inc.
|6,011,838,697.74%
|0%
|0%
|Genprex Inc.
|0.00%
|-141.2%
|-136%
Liquidity
The current Quick Ratio of Heat Biologics Inc. is 5.7 while its Current Ratio is 5.7. Meanwhile, Genprex Inc. has a Current Ratio of 30.5 while its Quick Ratio is 30.5. Genprex Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Heat Biologics Inc.
Analyst Ratings
The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Heat Biologics Inc. and Genprex Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Heat Biologics Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Genprex Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
The average target price of Heat Biologics Inc. is $8, with potential upside of 1,669.91%.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Roughly 10.9% of Heat Biologics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 13.1% of Genprex Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 3.62% of Heat Biologics Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 51.7% of Genprex Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Heat Biologics Inc.
|23.53%
|1.47%
|-33%
|-49.95%
|-65.01%
|-27.53%
|Genprex Inc.
|-9.79%
|-15.91%
|-43.3%
|-32.5%
|-67.57%
|-9.79%
For the past year Heat Biologics Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Genprex Inc.
Summary
On 6 of the 9 factors Heat Biologics Inc. beats Genprex Inc.
Heat Biologics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel allogeneic therapies for a range of cancers and infectious diseases in the United States. The company develops its products based on T cell-stimulating platform technologies, including immune pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, a platform technology designed to educate and stimulate the immune system against specific disease targets, such as cancer cells; and combination pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, a platform technology that combines a pan-antigen T cell activating vaccine and a T cell co-stimulator in a single product. Its product candidates include HS-110 that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and HS-410, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Durham, North Carolina.
Genprex, Inc., a clinical stage gene therapy company, develops drugs to treat cancer. Its lead product candidate is Oncoprex, an active anti-cancer agent that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). It also conducts preclinical research for developing Oncoprex to be administered with immunotherapies in NSCLC; and research into other tumor suppressor genes associated with chromosome. Genprex, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in Austin, Texas.
