Reviewing Heat Biologics Inc. (HTBX)’s and Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIOP)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between Heat Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) and Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIOP) as far as risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heat Biologics Inc. 1 3.93 N/A -0.19 0.00 Fortress Biotech Inc. 21 3.59 N/A -1.38 0.00

In table 1 we can see Heat Biologics Inc. and Fortress Biotech Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heat Biologics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Fortress Biotech Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Heat Biologics Inc. and Fortress Biotech Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Heat Biologics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Fortress Biotech Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Heat Biologics Inc. has an average price target of $8, and a 1,303.51% upside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Heat Biologics Inc. and Fortress Biotech Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 10.9% and 0% respectively. Insiders held roughly 3.62% of Heat Biologics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Heat Biologics Inc. 23.53% 1.47% -33% -49.95% -65.01% -27.53% Fortress Biotech Inc. 0.06% 1.87% 10.99% 21.61% 2.35% 50.44%

For the past year Heat Biologics Inc. had bearish trend while Fortress Biotech Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors Heat Biologics Inc. beats Fortress Biotech Inc.

Heat Biologics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel allogeneic therapies for a range of cancers and infectious diseases in the United States. The company develops its products based on T cell-stimulating platform technologies, including immune pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, a platform technology designed to educate and stimulate the immune system against specific disease targets, such as cancer cells; and combination pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, a platform technology that combines a pan-antigen T cell activating vaccine and a T cell co-stimulator in a single product. Its product candidates include HS-110 that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and HS-410, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Durham, North Carolina.