Reviewing Heat Biologics Inc. (HTBX)’s and Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIOP)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between Heat Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) and Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIOP) as far as risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Heat Biologics Inc.
|1
|3.93
|N/A
|-0.19
|0.00
|Fortress Biotech Inc.
|21
|3.59
|N/A
|-1.38
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Heat Biologics Inc. and Fortress Biotech Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Heat Biologics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Fortress Biotech Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
Heat Biologics Inc. and Fortress Biotech Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Heat Biologics Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Fortress Biotech Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Heat Biologics Inc. has an average price target of $8, and a 1,303.51% upside potential.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Heat Biologics Inc. and Fortress Biotech Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 10.9% and 0% respectively. Insiders held roughly 3.62% of Heat Biologics Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Heat Biologics Inc.
|23.53%
|1.47%
|-33%
|-49.95%
|-65.01%
|-27.53%
|Fortress Biotech Inc.
|0.06%
|1.87%
|10.99%
|21.61%
|2.35%
|50.44%
For the past year Heat Biologics Inc. had bearish trend while Fortress Biotech Inc. had bullish trend.
Summary
On 4 of the 6 factors Heat Biologics Inc. beats Fortress Biotech Inc.
Heat Biologics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel allogeneic therapies for a range of cancers and infectious diseases in the United States. The company develops its products based on T cell-stimulating platform technologies, including immune pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, a platform technology designed to educate and stimulate the immune system against specific disease targets, such as cancer cells; and combination pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, a platform technology that combines a pan-antigen T cell activating vaccine and a T cell co-stimulator in a single product. Its product candidates include HS-110 that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and HS-410, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Durham, North Carolina.
