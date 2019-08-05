Reviewing Heat Biologics Inc. (HTBX)’s and Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:FOMX)’s results

Both Heat Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) and Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:FOMX) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Heat Biologics Inc.
|1
|3.97
|N/A
|-0.19
|0.00
|Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
|3
|44.34
|N/A
|-1.38
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Heat Biologics Inc. and Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Heat Biologics Inc. and Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Heat Biologics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
|0.00%
|-79.5%
|-68.8%
Risk and Volatility
Heat Biologics Inc. is 83.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.83 beta. Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s 1.57 beta is the reason why it is 57.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.
Liquidity
The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Heat Biologics Inc. are 5.7 and 5.7. Competitively, Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has 9 and 9 for Current and Quick Ratio. Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Heat Biologics Inc.
Analyst Ratings
The Recommendations and Ratings for Heat Biologics Inc. and Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. are featured in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Heat Biologics Inc.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
|Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
|0
|0
|4
|3.00
Heat Biologics Inc. has a consensus price target of $8, and a 1,094.03% upside potential. Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. on the other hand boasts of a $16.75 consensus price target and a 586.48% potential upside. Based on the data shown earlier, Heat Biologics Inc. is looking more favorable than Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd., analysts view.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both Heat Biologics Inc. and Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 10.9% and 60.4% respectively. Insiders held roughly 3.62% of Heat Biologics Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.1% of Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Heat Biologics Inc.
|23.53%
|1.47%
|-33%
|-49.95%
|-65.01%
|-27.53%
|Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
|14.9%
|1.7%
|-25.08%
|-33.43%
|-58.36%
|-33.43%
For the past year Heat Biologics Inc. has stronger performance than Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
Summary
Heat Biologics Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
Heat Biologics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel allogeneic therapies for a range of cancers and infectious diseases in the United States. The company develops its products based on T cell-stimulating platform technologies, including immune pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, a platform technology designed to educate and stimulate the immune system against specific disease targets, such as cancer cells; and combination pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, a platform technology that combines a pan-antigen T cell activating vaccine and a T cell co-stimulator in a single product. Its product candidates include HS-110 that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and HS-410, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Durham, North Carolina.
Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes foam-based formulations primarily for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne, moderate-to-severe papulo-pustular, rosacea, and other skin conditions in the United States, Germany, and France. Its lead product candidates include FMX101, a novel topical foam formulation of the antibiotic minocycline, which has completed a dose-ranging Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne; and FMX102 that has completed a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of impetigo caused by methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus. The company is also developing FMX103, a version of its minocycline foam FMX101, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of rosacea; and FDX104 that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chemotherapy-induced rash. Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has development and license agreements with Bayer HealthCare AG; Sebela Pharmaceuticals Inc.; Mylan N.V.; and Actavis Laboratories. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.
