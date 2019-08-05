Reviewing Heat Biologics Inc. (HTBX)’s and Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:FOMX)’s results

Both Heat Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) and Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:FOMX) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heat Biologics Inc. 1 3.97 N/A -0.19 0.00 Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 3 44.34 N/A -1.38 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Heat Biologics Inc. and Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Heat Biologics Inc. and Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heat Biologics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% -79.5% -68.8%

Risk and Volatility

Heat Biologics Inc. is 83.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.83 beta. Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s 1.57 beta is the reason why it is 57.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Heat Biologics Inc. are 5.7 and 5.7. Competitively, Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has 9 and 9 for Current and Quick Ratio. Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Heat Biologics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Heat Biologics Inc. and Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Heat Biologics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 4 3.00

Heat Biologics Inc. has a consensus price target of $8, and a 1,094.03% upside potential. Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. on the other hand boasts of a $16.75 consensus price target and a 586.48% potential upside. Based on the data shown earlier, Heat Biologics Inc. is looking more favorable than Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd., analysts view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Heat Biologics Inc. and Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 10.9% and 60.4% respectively. Insiders held roughly 3.62% of Heat Biologics Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.1% of Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Heat Biologics Inc. 23.53% 1.47% -33% -49.95% -65.01% -27.53% Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 14.9% 1.7% -25.08% -33.43% -58.36% -33.43%

For the past year Heat Biologics Inc. has stronger performance than Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Summary

Heat Biologics Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Heat Biologics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel allogeneic therapies for a range of cancers and infectious diseases in the United States. The company develops its products based on T cell-stimulating platform technologies, including immune pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, a platform technology designed to educate and stimulate the immune system against specific disease targets, such as cancer cells; and combination pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, a platform technology that combines a pan-antigen T cell activating vaccine and a T cell co-stimulator in a single product. Its product candidates include HS-110 that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and HS-410, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Durham, North Carolina.

Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes foam-based formulations primarily for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne, moderate-to-severe papulo-pustular, rosacea, and other skin conditions in the United States, Germany, and France. Its lead product candidates include FMX101, a novel topical foam formulation of the antibiotic minocycline, which has completed a dose-ranging Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne; and FMX102 that has completed a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of impetigo caused by methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus. The company is also developing FMX103, a version of its minocycline foam FMX101, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of rosacea; and FDX104 that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chemotherapy-induced rash. Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has development and license agreements with Bayer HealthCare AG; Sebela Pharmaceuticals Inc.; Mylan N.V.; and Actavis Laboratories. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.