Reviewing Heat Biologics Inc. (HTBX)’s and Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR)’s results

Both Heat Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) and Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heat Biologics Inc. 1 3.86 N/A -0.19 0.00 Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -3.84 0.00

Profitability

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heat Biologics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -121.2% -71.8%

Risk & Volatility

Heat Biologics Inc. has a 1.83 beta, while its volatility is 83.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s 0.99 beta is the reason why it is 1.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Heat Biologics Inc. is 5.7 while its Current Ratio is 5.7. Meanwhile, Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 8.2 while its Quick Ratio is 8.2. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Heat Biologics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Heat Biologics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Heat Biologics Inc.’s upside potential is 1,329.85% at a $8 average target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Heat Biologics Inc. and Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 10.9% and 76.2%. Heat Biologics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 3.62%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.4% of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Heat Biologics Inc. 23.53% 1.47% -33% -49.95% -65.01% -27.53% Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0.73% 0.64% 2.98% -19.14% 10.15% 8.96%

For the past year Heat Biologics Inc. has -27.53% weaker performance while Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. has 8.96% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Heat Biologics Inc. beats Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc.

Heat Biologics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel allogeneic therapies for a range of cancers and infectious diseases in the United States. The company develops its products based on T cell-stimulating platform technologies, including immune pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, a platform technology designed to educate and stimulate the immune system against specific disease targets, such as cancer cells; and combination pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, a platform technology that combines a pan-antigen T cell activating vaccine and a T cell co-stimulator in a single product. Its product candidates include HS-110 that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and HS-410, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Durham, North Carolina.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing various products for the treatment of orphan diseases in the United States. Its product candidate pipeline includes Lonafarnib for the treatment of hepatitis delta virus (HDV) infection; PEG-interferon Lambda-1a (Lambda) for HDV infection; Exendin 9-39 for post-bariatric hypoglycemia; and Ubenimex for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension and lymphedema, which are under Phase II clinical trials. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.