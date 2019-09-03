Reviewing Heat Biologics Inc. (HTBX)’s and Blueprint Medicines Corporation (NASDAQ:BPMC)’s results

Heat Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) and Blueprint Medicines Corporation (NASDAQ:BPMC) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heat Biologics Inc. 1 3.58 N/A -0.19 0.00 Blueprint Medicines Corporation 85 487.06 N/A -6.08 0.00

In table 1 we can see Heat Biologics Inc. and Blueprint Medicines Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heat Biologics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Blueprint Medicines Corporation 0.00% -59.3% -45.4%

Risk & Volatility

Heat Biologics Inc. has a 1.83 beta, while its volatility is 83.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Blueprint Medicines Corporation’s beta is 1.52 which is 52.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Heat Biologics Inc. is 5.7 while its Current Ratio is 5.7. Meanwhile, Blueprint Medicines Corporation has a Current Ratio of 6.6 while its Quick Ratio is 6.6. Blueprint Medicines Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Heat Biologics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Heat Biologics Inc. and Blueprint Medicines Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Heat Biologics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Blueprint Medicines Corporation 0 1 4 2.80

Heat Biologics Inc.’s upside potential is 1,468.63% at a $8 consensus target price. Competitively the consensus target price of Blueprint Medicines Corporation is $110.4, which is potential 42.58% upside. The data provided earlier shows that Heat Biologics Inc. appears more favorable than Blueprint Medicines Corporation, based on analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Heat Biologics Inc. and Blueprint Medicines Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 10.9% and 95%. Insiders owned roughly 3.62% of Heat Biologics Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.5% of Blueprint Medicines Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Heat Biologics Inc. 23.53% 1.47% -33% -49.95% -65.01% -27.53% Blueprint Medicines Corporation -1.24% 3.33% 34.83% 41.26% 70.01% 85.77%

For the past year Heat Biologics Inc. had bearish trend while Blueprint Medicines Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

Heat Biologics Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Blueprint Medicines Corporation.

Heat Biologics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel allogeneic therapies for a range of cancers and infectious diseases in the United States. The company develops its products based on T cell-stimulating platform technologies, including immune pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, a platform technology designed to educate and stimulate the immune system against specific disease targets, such as cancer cells; and combination pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, a platform technology that combines a pan-antigen T cell activating vaccine and a T cell co-stimulator in a single product. Its product candidates include HS-110 that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and HS-410, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Durham, North Carolina.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and rare genetic diseases. Its lead drug candidates include BLU-285, which is in Phase I clinical trials that targets KIT Exon 17 mutant proteins and PDGFRa D842V, abnormally active receptor tyrosine kinases for patients with systemic mastocytosis, a disorder of the mast cells, and defined subsets of patients with gastrointestinal stromal tumor; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, selective, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma. It is also developing BLU-667, a drug candidate that targets RET, a receptor tyrosine kinase that is abnormally activated by mutations or translocations; and RET resistant mutants that would arise from treatment with first generation therapies, as well as candidates as inhibitors of neurotrophic tyrosine receptor kinase (NTRK) and predicted NTRK resistant mutants. In addition, the company is developing treatments that target cancer and rare genetic diseases. The company has agreements with Alexion Pharma Holding to research, develop, and commercialize drug candidates for an undisclosed activated kinase target, which is the cause of a rare genetic disease; and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd and Hoffmann-La Roche Inc. to discover, develop, and commercialize small molecule therapeutics targeting kinases. The company was formerly known as Hoyle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Blueprint Medicines Corporation in June 2011. Blueprint Medicines Corporation was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.