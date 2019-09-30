Reviewing Heat Biologics Inc. (HTBX)’s and Arcus Biosciences Inc. (NYSE:RCUS)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, Heat Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) and Arcus Biosciences Inc. (NYSE:RCUS), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heat Biologics Inc. 1 0.00 32.50M -0.19 0.00 Arcus Biosciences Inc. 8 0.00 25.32M -2.21 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Heat Biologics Inc. and Arcus Biosciences Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heat Biologics Inc. 5,905,869,525.71% 0% 0% Arcus Biosciences Inc. 315,710,723.19% -22.7% -19.5%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Heat Biologics Inc. is 5.7 while its Current Ratio is 5.7. Meanwhile, Arcus Biosciences Inc. has a Current Ratio of 12.9 while its Quick Ratio is 12.9. Arcus Biosciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Heat Biologics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Heat Biologics Inc. and Arcus Biosciences Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Heat Biologics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Arcus Biosciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Heat Biologics Inc. has an average price target of $8, and a 1,547.45% upside potential. Meanwhile, Arcus Biosciences Inc.’s consensus price target is $22, while its potential upside is 141.76%. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Heat Biologics Inc. seems more appealing than Arcus Biosciences Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Heat Biologics Inc. and Arcus Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 10.9% and 47.6% respectively. Insiders held 3.62% of Heat Biologics Inc. shares. Competitively, 1% are Arcus Biosciences Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Heat Biologics Inc. 23.53% 1.47% -33% -49.95% -65.01% -27.53% Arcus Biosciences Inc. -8.77% -0.38% -21.22% -16.74% -31.52% -26.56%

For the past year Heat Biologics Inc. was more bearish than Arcus Biosciences Inc.

Summary

Heat Biologics Inc. beats on 7 of the 10 factors Arcus Biosciences Inc.

Heat Biologics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel allogeneic therapies for a range of cancers and infectious diseases in the United States. The company develops its products based on T cell-stimulating platform technologies, including immune pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, a platform technology designed to educate and stimulate the immune system against specific disease targets, such as cancer cells; and combination pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, a platform technology that combines a pan-antigen T cell activating vaccine and a T cell co-stimulator in a single product. Its product candidates include HS-110 that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and HS-410, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Durham, North Carolina.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapies in the United States. It is developing various products for treating solid tumors, including AB928, an adenosine receptor antagonist that is in Phase I clinical trial; AB680, a CD73 inhibitor; AB122, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is Phase I clinical trial; and AB154, an anti-TIGIT antibody. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, California.