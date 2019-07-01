Reviewing Heat Biologics Inc. (HTBX)’s and Akcea Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKCA)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between Heat Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) and Akcea Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKCA) as far as profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heat Biologics Inc. 1 4.30 N/A -0.72 0.00 Akcea Therapeutics Inc. 27 10.51 N/A -1.88 0.00

Table 1 highlights Heat Biologics Inc. and Akcea Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Heat Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) and Akcea Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKCA)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heat Biologics Inc. 0.00% -69.9% -49.6% Akcea Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -70.4% -50.3%

Liquidity

Heat Biologics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 5.9 and 5.9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Akcea Therapeutics Inc. are 3.3 and 3.3 respectively. Heat Biologics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Akcea Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Heat Biologics Inc. and Akcea Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Heat Biologics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Akcea Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of Heat Biologics Inc. is $8, with potential upside of 1,003.45%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 16.2% of Heat Biologics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 25.6% of Akcea Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 4.1% of Heat Biologics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 75.7% of Akcea Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Heat Biologics Inc. -14.37% -21.25% -36.55% -44.18% -39.17% -10% Akcea Therapeutics Inc. -13.32% -23.67% -17.97% -14.75% -3.55% -27.9%

For the past year Heat Biologics Inc. has stronger performance than Akcea Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Heat Biologics Inc. beats Akcea Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Heat Biologics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel allogeneic therapies for a range of cancers and infectious diseases in the United States. The company develops its products based on T cell-stimulating platform technologies, including immune pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, a platform technology designed to educate and stimulate the immune system against specific disease targets, such as cancer cells; and combination pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, a platform technology that combines a pan-antigen T cell activating vaccine and a T cell co-stimulator in a single product. Its product candidates include HS-110 that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and HS-410, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Durham, North Carolina.

Akcea Therapeutics Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drugs to treat patients with cardiometabolic diseases caused by lipid disorders in the United States and internationally. It develops Volanesorsen, which has completed Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of familial chylomicronemia syndrome; and that is in Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of familial partial lipodystrophy. The company also develops AKCEA-APO(a)-LRx, which has completed Phase 2b clinical study for treating patients suffering with hyperlipoproteinemia; AKCEA-ANGPTL3-LRx that has completed Phase 1/2 clinical study for the treatment of multiple lipid disorders; and AKCEA-APOCIII-LRx, which is in Phase 1/2 study for the treatment of cardiovascular disease driven by high triglycerides. It has strategic collaboration with Novartis Pharma AG. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Akcea Therapeutics Inc. is a subsidiary of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.