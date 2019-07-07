Reviewing Heartland Financial USA Inc. (HTLF)’s and MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG)’s results

Heartland Financial USA Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) and MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG), both competing one another are Regional – Southwest Banks companies. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heartland Financial USA Inc. 45 3.23 N/A 3.66 11.77 MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. 28 3.69 N/A 2.44 11.67

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Heartland Financial USA Inc. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher P/E ratio. Heartland Financial USA Inc.’s currently higher P/E ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heartland Financial USA Inc. 0.00% 9.6% 1.1% MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. 0.00% 6.1% 0.6%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 0.9 shows that Heartland Financial USA Inc. is 10.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s beta is 1.03 which is 3.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 56.5% of Heartland Financial USA Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 46.3% of MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% are Heartland Financial USA Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 1.2% of MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Heartland Financial USA Inc. -3.99% -5.26% -10.8% -21.4% -20.3% -2.09% MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. -0.45% -2.13% -3.81% -8.1% -13.38% 14.74%

For the past year Heartland Financial USA Inc. has -2.09% weaker performance while MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. has 14.74% stronger performance.

Summary

Heartland Financial USA Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, institutional customers, and government agencies in Iowa, Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Florida. It offers deposit products, such as checking and other demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial and industrial loans, agricultural loans, commercial and residential real estate loans, and consumer loans. In addition, it offers other products and services comprising debit cards, automated teller machines, online banking, mobile banking, and safe deposit boxes. Further, the company provides various trust and investment services, including administering estates, personal trusts, and conservatorships, as well as property management, farm management, custodial, financial planning, investment management, and retail brokerage services. Additionally, it offers property and casualty insurance products to individuals and small businesses. The company operates a total of 43 banking offices. MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Iowa City, Iowa.