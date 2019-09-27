Reviewing Heartland Express Inc. (HTLD)’s and Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)’s results

Both Heartland Express Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) and Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) are Trucking companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heartland Express Inc. 21 0.78 45.07M 0.99 20.04 Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. 167 2.82 70.82M 7.87 21.21

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Heartland Express Inc. and Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Heartland Express Inc. The company that Presently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Heartland Express Inc.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of Old Dominion Freight Line Inc., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Heartland Express Inc. and Old Dominion Freight Line Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heartland Express Inc. 218,574,199.81% 12% 9% Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. 42,412,264.94% 23% 17.2%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 0.8 shows that Heartland Express Inc. is 20.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Old Dominion Freight Line Inc.’s 49.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.49 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Heartland Express Inc. is 3.4 while its Current Ratio is 3.4. Meanwhile, Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.2 while its Quick Ratio is 2.2. Heartland Express Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Old Dominion Freight Line Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Heartland Express Inc. and Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Heartland Express Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. 0 2 0 2.00

$25 is Heartland Express Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 17.70%. Meanwhile, Old Dominion Freight Line Inc.’s consensus price target is $156.67, while its potential downside is -10.23%. The information presented earlier suggests that Heartland Express Inc. looks more robust than Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. as far as analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Heartland Express Inc. and Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 58% and 73.4%. Insiders held roughly 0.8% of Heartland Express Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of Old Dominion Freight Line Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Heartland Express Inc. -1.29% 8% 2.59% -2.84% 3.77% 8.42% Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. 1.8% 11.34% 12.1% 19.69% 16.78% 35.22%

For the past year Heartland Express Inc. has weaker performance than Old Dominion Freight Line Inc.

Summary

On 11 of the 15 factors Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. beats Heartland Express Inc.

Heartland Express, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. The company primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled transportation services. It transports appliances, automotive parts, consumer products, paper products, packaged foodstuffs, and retail goods. The company principally serves retailers and manufacturers. Heartland Express, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in North Liberty, Iowa.