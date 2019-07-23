Reviewing Heartland Express Inc. (HTLD)’s and Landstar System Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Heartland Express Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) and Landstar System Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR). The two are both Trucking companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heartland Express Inc. 19 2.82 N/A 0.93 21.00 Landstar System Inc. 106 0.97 N/A 5.57 19.07

Table 1 demonstrates Heartland Express Inc. and Landstar System Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Landstar System Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Heartland Express Inc. When company has higher P/E means it is more expensive than its counterpart presently. Heartland Express Inc.’s presently higher P/E ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Heartland Express Inc. and Landstar System Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heartland Express Inc. 0.00% 14.9% 11% Landstar System Inc. 0.00% 37.3% 19.2%

Risk & Volatility

Heartland Express Inc.’s current beta is 0.74 and it happens to be 26.00% less volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Landstar System Inc. has beta of 1.16 which is 16.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Heartland Express Inc. is 3.6 while its Current Ratio is 3.6. Meanwhile, Landstar System Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2 while its Quick Ratio is 2. Heartland Express Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Landstar System Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Heartland Express Inc. and Landstar System Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Heartland Express Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Landstar System Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Landstar System Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $117.5 consensus target price and a 6.08% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 61% of Heartland Express Inc. shares and 0% of Landstar System Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 0.9% of Heartland Express Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 0.7% are Landstar System Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Heartland Express Inc. 2.08% 1.55% -7.02% -1.21% 8.58% 7.16% Landstar System Inc. -3.33% -4.95% -1.8% 3.31% -3.18% 10.91%

For the past year Heartland Express Inc. was less bullish than Landstar System Inc.

Summary

Landstar System Inc. beats on 8 of the 11 factors Heartland Express Inc.

Heartland Express, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. The company primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled transportation services. It transports appliances, automotive parts, consumer products, paper products, packaged foodstuffs, and retail goods. The company principally serves retailers and manufacturers. Heartland Express, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in North Liberty, Iowa.

Landstar System, Inc. provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, including logistics and less-than-truckload service providers. This segment provides truck services through dry and specialty vans of various sizes, unsided/platform trailers, temperature-controlled vans, and containers; rail intermodal services through contracts with domestic and Canadian railroads; and air and ocean services through contracts with domestic and international airlines and ocean lines. It serves automotive products, building products, metals, chemicals, foodstuffs, heavy machinery, retail, electronics, ammunition and explosives, and military equipment industries. The Insurance segment reinsures certain risks of the companyÂ’s independent contractors. The company markets its services through independent commission sales agents and third party capacity providers. Landstar System, Inc. was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.