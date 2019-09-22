Reviewing HealthStream Inc. (HSTM)’s and Evolent Health Inc. (NYSE:EVH)’s results

As Healthcare Information Services businesses, HealthStream Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) and Evolent Health Inc. (NYSE:EVH), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HealthStream Inc. 27 3.47 N/A 0.41 69.56 Evolent Health Inc. 10 0.96 N/A -1.09 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HealthStream Inc. 0.00% 10.1% 7.3% Evolent Health Inc. 0.00% -7.9% -5.7%

Risk & Volatility

HealthStream Inc.’s current beta is 0.69 and it happens to be 31.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Evolent Health Inc.’s 1.04 beta is the reason why it is 4.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of HealthStream Inc. are 2 and 2 respectively. Its competitor Evolent Health Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2 and its Quick Ratio is 2. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than .

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for HealthStream Inc. and Evolent Health Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score HealthStream Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Evolent Health Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively Evolent Health Inc. has a consensus price target of $22.5, with potential upside of 171.08%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both HealthStream Inc. and Evolent Health Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 72.7% and 89.4% respectively. Insiders owned 17.9% of HealthStream Inc. shares. Competitively, Evolent Health Inc. has 0.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) HealthStream Inc. 4.52% 8.95% 7.7% 13.73% 2.5% 16.94% Evolent Health Inc. -0.44% -12.9% -49.71% -60.33% -66.07% -65.81%

For the past year HealthStream Inc. had bullish trend while Evolent Health Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors HealthStream Inc. beats Evolent Health Inc.

HealthStream, Inc. provides workforce, patient experience, and provider solutions to the healthcare organizations in the United States. The company operates in three segments: HealthStream Workforce Solutions, HealthStream Patient Experience Solutions, and HealthStream Provider Solutions. It offers workforce development solutions comprising software-as-a-service (SaaS) and subscription-based products to meet talent management, training, certification, competency assessment, performance appraisal, and development needs, as well as training, implementation, and account management services. The company also provides applications for recruiting and applicant tracking; learning; performance appraisal; compensation management; succession planning; competency management; credentialing and privileging; provider enrollment; disclosure management; clinical development; simulation-based education; and industry-sponsored training. Its patient experience solutions provide customers with Patient Insights, Employee Insights, Physician Insights, Community Insights surveys, data analyses of survey results, and other research-based measurement tools. In addition, the company offers EchoCredentialing, a platform that manages medical staff credentialing and privileging processes; EchoOneApp, an enrollment platform; EchoAccess, a platform that supports hospital call centers; EchoAnalytics, which offers a range of validation tools; and EchoOnboarding, an onboarding dashboard with a workflow functionality and onboarding navigator tools. It markets its products and services to healthcare industry, including private, not for profit, and government entities, as well as pharmaceutical and medical device companies. HealthStream, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

Evolent Health, Inc., through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides healthcare delivery and payment solutions in the United States. It operates as a managed services firm that supports integrated health systems in migration toward value-based care and population health management. The companyÂ’s services include providing customers with a population management platform, integrated data and analytics capabilities, pharmacy benefit management services, and comprehensive health plan administration services. Evolent Health, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.