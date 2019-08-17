Reviewing HealthEquity Inc. (HQY)’s and NextGen Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN)’s results

This is a contrast between HealthEquity Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) and NextGen Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Healthcare Information Services and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HealthEquity Inc. 72 12.93 N/A 1.47 55.96 NextGen Healthcare Inc. 18 1.83 N/A 0.36 45.57

Table 1 highlights HealthEquity Inc. and NextGen Healthcare Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. NextGen Healthcare Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to HealthEquity Inc. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher P/E ratio. HealthEquity Inc. has been trading at a higher P/E ratio than NextGen Healthcare Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of HealthEquity Inc. and NextGen Healthcare Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HealthEquity Inc. 0.00% 19.7% 18.3% NextGen Healthcare Inc. 0.00% 6.3% 4.3%

Volatility and Risk

HealthEquity Inc. is 47.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.47 beta. Competitively, NextGen Healthcare Inc.’s beta is 0.99 which is 1.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for HealthEquity Inc. and NextGen Healthcare Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score HealthEquity Inc. 0 3 6 2.67 NextGen Healthcare Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of HealthEquity Inc. is $88.4, with potential upside of 40.90%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 88.6% of HealthEquity Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 74.1% of NextGen Healthcare Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% are HealthEquity Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, NextGen Healthcare Inc. has 16% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) HealthEquity Inc. 0.34% 27.6% 18.26% 29.61% 10.6% 37.44% NextGen Healthcare Inc. -20.31% -19.76% -14.17% -6.14% -16.95% 7.99%

For the past year HealthEquity Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than NextGen Healthcare Inc.

Summary

HealthEquity Inc. beats on 12 of the 11 factors NextGen Healthcare Inc.

HealthEquity, Inc. provides various solutions for managing health care accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, and flexible spending accounts for health plans, insurance companies, and third-party administrators in the United States. Its products and services include healthcare saving and spending platform, a cloud-based platform for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts. The company also offers online-only investment advisory services through HealthEquity Advisor, a Web-based tool; and healthcare incentives that enable its employer partners and health plan partners to offer, and its members to earn, financial incentives for participation in wellness programs. HealthEquity, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Draper, Utah.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. provides software, services, and analytics solutions to medical and dental group practices in the United States. The company's principal products include NextGen Enterprise EHR, which stores and maintains clinical patient information; and a workflow module, prescription management, automatic document and letter generation, patient education, referral tracking, interfaces to billing and lab systems, physician alerts and reminders, and reporting and data analysis tools. Its products also comprise NextGen Enterprise PM, a practice management (PM) solution; and NextGen Office, a cloud-based electronic health record and PM solution. In addition, the company offers automation and workflow solutions, including NextGen Mobile Health Solutions, NextGen Electronic Healthcare Transactions, NextGen Pre-Service Clearance, and NextGen Patient Payment solutions. Further, it provides analytics, population health, and patient engagement solutions, such as NextGen Population Health Informed Analytics, NextGen Population Health Patient Care Coordination, NextGen Population Health Performance Management, and NextGen Patient Portal solutions. Additionally, the company offers NextGen Connected Health and NextGen Share interoperability solutions. It also provides professional services, including training, project management, functional and detailed specification preparation, configuration, testing, installation, support, and client services. It serves physician hospital and management service organizations, independent physician associations, accountable care organizations, ambulatory care centers, and community health centers through a sales force and reseller channel. NextGen Healthcare, Inc. has a strategic partnership with OTTO Health LLC. The company was formerly known as Quality Systems, Inc. and changed its name to NextGen Healthcare, Inc. in September 2018. NextGen Healthcare, Inc. was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.