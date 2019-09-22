Reviewing HealthEquity Inc. (HQY)’s and Inovalon Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV)’s results

HealthEquity Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) and Inovalon Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV), both competing one another are Healthcare Information Services companies. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HealthEquity Inc. 70 13.44 N/A 1.47 55.96 Inovalon Holdings Inc. 14 4.53 N/A -0.21 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates HealthEquity Inc. and Inovalon Holdings Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows HealthEquity Inc. and Inovalon Holdings Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HealthEquity Inc. 0.00% 19.7% 18.3% Inovalon Holdings Inc. 0.00% -4.5% -1.6%

Risk & Volatility

HealthEquity Inc.’s current beta is 1.47 and it happens to be 47.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Inovalon Holdings Inc.’s 0.64 beta is the reason why it is 36.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for HealthEquity Inc. and Inovalon Holdings Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score HealthEquity Inc. 0 1 6 2.86 Inovalon Holdings Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

HealthEquity Inc. has a consensus price target of $81, and a 33.03% upside potential. Competitively the consensus price target of Inovalon Holdings Inc. is $20, which is potential 16.48% upside. Based on the data delivered earlier, HealthEquity Inc. is looking more favorable than Inovalon Holdings Inc., analysts opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 88.6% of HealthEquity Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 68.9% of Inovalon Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 1.3% of HealthEquity Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 4.6% are Inovalon Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) HealthEquity Inc. 0.34% 27.6% 18.26% 29.61% 10.6% 37.44% Inovalon Holdings Inc. -0.33% 4.17% 12.78% 6.08% 48.51% 5.78%

For the past year HealthEquity Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Inovalon Holdings Inc.

Summary

On 10 of the 10 factors HealthEquity Inc. beats Inovalon Holdings Inc.

HealthEquity, Inc. provides various solutions for managing health care accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, and flexible spending accounts for health plans, insurance companies, and third-party administrators in the United States. Its products and services include healthcare saving and spending platform, a cloud-based platform for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts. The company also offers online-only investment advisory services through HealthEquity Advisor, a Web-based tool; and healthcare incentives that enable its employer partners and health plan partners to offer, and its members to earn, financial incentives for participation in wellness programs. HealthEquity, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Draper, Utah.

Inovalon Holdings, Inc., a technology company, provides cloud-based platforms empowering a data-driven transformation from volume-based to value-based models throughout the healthcare industry. The company through, large-scale data interconnectivity capabilities, unparalleled proprietary data sets, advanced analytics, data-driven intervention systems, and industry-leading subject matter expertise, enables the assessment and improvement of clinical and quality outcomes, and financial performance across the healthcare ecosystem. It serves health plans and provider organizations, as well as pharmaceutical, medical device, and diagnostics companies. The company provides technology that supports approximately 500 healthcare organizations. Its platforms are informed by data pertaining to approximately 848,000 physicians; 371,000 clinical facilities; and approximately 150 million Americans. Inovalon Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Bowie, Maryland.