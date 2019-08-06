Reviewing Healthcare Trust of America Inc. (HTA)’s and Its Rivals results

Healthcare Trust of America Inc. (NYSE:HTA) is a company in the REIT – Healthcare Facilities industry and that’s how we contrast it to its rivals. The contrasting will be based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Healthcare Trust of America Inc. has 95.4% of its shares owned by institutional investors versus an average of 85.51% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand Healthcare Trust of America Inc. has 0.47% of its shares owned by company insiders versus an average of 0.74% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

Table 1 has Healthcare Trust of America Inc. and its rivals’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Healthcare Trust of America Inc. 0.00% 6.70% 3.50% Industry Average 19.35% 9.75% 4.49%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are contrasting Healthcare Trust of America Inc. and its rivals’ net income, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Healthcare Trust of America Inc. N/A 28 26.07 Industry Average 162.46M 839.72M 45.77

Healthcare Trust of America Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. With currently lower P/E ratio Healthcare Trust of America Inc. is more affordable than its peers.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Healthcare Trust of America Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Healthcare Trust of America Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 2.33 1.50 2.47

With average target price of $32, Healthcare Trust of America Inc. has a potential upside of 19.05%. As a group, REIT – Healthcare Facilities companies have a potential upside of -3.41%. Based on the results shown earlier the research analysts’ view is that Healthcare Trust of America Inc.’s peers are looking more favorable than the stock itself.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Healthcare Trust of America Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Healthcare Trust of America Inc. -1.21% -1.28% -2.67% -4.33% 0.22% 6.4% Industry Average 1.44% 2.87% 6.53% 12.24% 22.22% 17.62%

For the past year Healthcare Trust of America Inc. has weaker performance than Healthcare Trust of America Inc.’s rivals.

Volatility & Risk

Healthcare Trust of America Inc. has a beta of 0.36 and its 64.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Healthcare Trust of America Inc.’s peers have beta of 0.55 which is 44.75% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Healthcare Trust of America Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Healthcare Trust of America Inc.’s rivals beat on 6 of the 6 factors Healthcare Trust of America Inc.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. is a publicly owned equity real estate investment trust. The firm invests in the real estate markets of the United States. It is engaged in acquiring, owning and operating high-quality medical office buildings located primarily on-campus or affiliated with the nationÂ’s leading healthcare systems. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. was founded on April 20, 2006 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.