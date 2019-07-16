Reviewing Healthcare Services Group Inc. (HCSG)’s and WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)’s results

Both Healthcare Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) and WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) are Business Services companies, competing one another. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Healthcare Services Group Inc. 35 1.17 N/A 1.24 27.02 WEX Inc. 187 6.21 N/A 3.12 64.06

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. WEX Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Healthcare Services Group Inc. Business that presently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Healthcare Services Group Inc.’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than WEX Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Healthcare Services Group Inc. and WEX Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Healthcare Services Group Inc. 0.00% 21.6% 13.4% WEX Inc. 0.00% 12.5% 3.3%

Risk & Volatility

A 0.81 beta means Healthcare Services Group Inc.’s volatility is 19.00% less than S&P 500’s volatility. WEX Inc.’s 1.55 beta is the reason why it is 55.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Healthcare Services Group Inc. and WEX Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Healthcare Services Group Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 WEX Inc. 0 3 9 2.75

Healthcare Services Group Inc. has a consensus target price of $42.75, and a 36.15% upside potential. Competitively WEX Inc. has a consensus target price of $210.08, with potential downside of -3.80%. The results provided earlier shows that Healthcare Services Group Inc. appears more favorable than WEX Inc., based on analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Insiders owned roughly 0.3% of Healthcare Services Group Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.7% of WEX Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Healthcare Services Group Inc. -1.58% -2.7% -16.56% -23.92% -11.33% -16.48% WEX Inc. -1.82% -1.88% 16% 21.72% 12.85% 42.48%

For the past year Healthcare Services Group Inc. had bearish trend while WEX Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

WEX Inc. beats on 9 of the 12 factors Healthcare Services Group Inc.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc. provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments to nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary. The Housekeeping segment engages in the cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitizing of resident rooms and common areas of client's facility, as well as laundering and processing of the bed linens, uniforms, resident personal clothing, and other assorted linen items utilized at a client facility. The Dietary segment is involved in the food purchasing and meal preparation activities, as well as in the provision of professional dietitian services, which include the development of menus that meet the dietary needs of residents. This segment also offers clinical consulting services to facilities. As of December 31, 2016, the company provided its services to 3,500 facilities. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. was founded in 1976 and is based in Bensalem, Pennsylvania.

WEX Inc. provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment and transaction processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; and merchant services. This segment markets its products directly to commercial and government vehicle fleet customers with small, medium, and large fleets, as well as with over-the-road and long haul fleets; and indirectly through co-branded and private label relationships. The Travel and Corporate Solutions segment provides payment processing solutions for corporate payment and transaction monitoring needs. Its products include virtual cards that are used for transactions where no card is presented and that require pre-authorization; and prepaid and gift card products that enables secure payment and financial management solutions with single card options, access to open or closed loop redemption, load limits, and with various expirations. This segment markets its products directly to commercial and government organizations. The Health and Employee Benefit Solutions segment offers healthcare payment products and software-as-a-service consumer directed platforms for healthcare market, as well as employee benefit products in Brazil. Its products include WEX Health Cloud used in the complex healthcare market. The company was formerly known as Wright Express Corporation and changed its name to WEX Inc. in October 2012. WEX Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in South Portland, Maine.