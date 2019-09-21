Reviewing Healthcare Services Group Inc. (HCSG)’s and Steel Connect Inc. (NASDAQ:STCN)’s results

Healthcare Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) and Steel Connect Inc. (NASDAQ:STCN) have been rivals in the Business Services for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Healthcare Services Group Inc. 30 0.95 N/A 1.14 20.99 Steel Connect Inc. 2 0.14 N/A -0.63 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Healthcare Services Group Inc. and Steel Connect Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Healthcare Services Group Inc. and Steel Connect Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Healthcare Services Group Inc. 0.00% 19.5% 12% Steel Connect Inc. 0.00% -38.4% -4.8%

Volatility & Risk

Healthcare Services Group Inc. is 32.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.68 beta. Steel Connect Inc.’s 84.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.16 beta.

Liquidity

Healthcare Services Group Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3 while its Quick Ratio is 2.8. On the competitive side is, Steel Connect Inc. which has a 0.9 Current Ratio and a 0.8 Quick Ratio. Healthcare Services Group Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Steel Connect Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Healthcare Services Group Inc. shares and 51.7% of Steel Connect Inc. shares. About 0.2% of Healthcare Services Group Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 0.2% are Steel Connect Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Healthcare Services Group Inc. 1.57% -21.66% -25.19% -44.92% -39.7% -40.49% Steel Connect Inc. 1.71% -1.11% -9.18% 7.23% -14.83% 2.89%

For the past year Healthcare Services Group Inc. has -40.49% weaker performance while Steel Connect Inc. has 2.89% stronger performance.

Summary

Healthcare Services Group Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Steel Connect Inc.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc. provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments to nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary. The Housekeeping segment engages in the cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitizing of resident rooms and common areas of client's facility, as well as laundering and processing of the bed linens, uniforms, resident personal clothing, and other assorted linen items utilized at a client facility. The Dietary segment is involved in the food purchasing and meal preparation activities, as well as in the provision of professional dietitian services, which include the development of menus that meet the dietary needs of residents. This segment also offers clinical consulting services to facilities. As of December 31, 2016, the company provided its services to 3,500 facilities. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. was founded in 1976 and is based in Bensalem, Pennsylvania.