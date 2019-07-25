Reviewing Healthcare Services Group Inc. (HCSG)’s and StarTek Inc. (NYSE:SRT)’s results

Healthcare Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) and StarTek Inc. (NYSE:SRT) are two firms in the Business Services that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Healthcare Services Group Inc. 35 0.90 N/A 1.24 27.02 StarTek Inc. 8 0.43 N/A -1.41 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Healthcare Services Group Inc. and StarTek Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Healthcare Services Group Inc. 0.00% 21.6% 13.4% StarTek Inc. 0.00% -14.5% -5.5%

Volatility & Risk

Healthcare Services Group Inc. has a beta of 0.81 and its 19.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, StarTek Inc.’s beta is 0.36 which is 64.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Healthcare Services Group Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3 while its Quick Ratio is 2.8. On the competitive side is, StarTek Inc. which has a 1.1 Current Ratio and a 1.1 Quick Ratio. Healthcare Services Group Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to StarTek Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Healthcare Services Group Inc. and StarTek Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Healthcare Services Group Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 StarTek Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 81.61% for Healthcare Services Group Inc. with consensus price target of $42.75.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Healthcare Services Group Inc. shares and 14% of StarTek Inc. shares. About 0.3% of Healthcare Services Group Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, StarTek Inc. has 0.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Healthcare Services Group Inc. -1.58% -2.7% -16.56% -23.92% -11.33% -16.48% StarTek Inc. 19.13% 5.36% 4.22% 35.1% 22.17% 15.19%

For the past year Healthcare Services Group Inc. had bearish trend while StarTek Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Healthcare Services Group Inc. beats StarTek Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc. provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments to nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary. The Housekeeping segment engages in the cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitizing of resident rooms and common areas of client's facility, as well as laundering and processing of the bed linens, uniforms, resident personal clothing, and other assorted linen items utilized at a client facility. The Dietary segment is involved in the food purchasing and meal preparation activities, as well as in the provision of professional dietitian services, which include the development of menus that meet the dietary needs of residents. This segment also offers clinical consulting services to facilities. As of December 31, 2016, the company provided its services to 3,500 facilities. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. was founded in 1976 and is based in Bensalem, Pennsylvania.

StarTek, Inc. provides business process outsourcing services in the United States, Canada, Honduras, Jamaica, and the Philippines. It operates in three segments: Domestic, Nearshore, and Offshore. The companyÂ’s service offerings include customer care, sales support, inbound sales, complex order processing, accounts receivable management, technical and product support, up-sell and cross-sell opportunities, customer intelligence analytics, and other industry-specific processes. It offers technical and product support services through telephone, e-mail, chat, facsimile, and the Internet; and sales support services comprising lead generation, direct sales, account management and retention programs, and marketing analysis and modeling. The companyÂ’s provisioning and order processing services comprise full life cycle order management and technical sales support for high-end telecommunications services, such as wire-line, wireless, data, and customer premise equipment; order fallout from its clients' automated systems; and direct-to-consumer services, such as provisioning, order processing, and transfer of accounts between client service providers. Its receivables management services consist of first and third party collections services for clients in the telecommunication, cable and media, and healthcare industries; healthcare services include customer care, sales support, accounts receivable management, remote patient care, and medical triage to providers, payers, pharmaceutical, and medical devices; and industry-specific processes comprise training curriculum development, workforce management, customer analytics, quality monitoring services, and dispositions. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.