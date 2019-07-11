Reviewing Healthcare Services Group Inc. (HCSG)’s and Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS)’s results

Both Healthcare Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) and Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) are each other’s competitor in the Business Services industry. Thus the compare of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Healthcare Services Group Inc. 36 1.14 N/A 1.24 27.02 Alliance Data Systems Corporation 160 1.00 N/A 17.31 8.41

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Healthcare Services Group Inc. and Alliance Data Systems Corporation. Alliance Data Systems Corporation seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Healthcare Services Group Inc. Business that presently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Healthcare Services Group Inc.’s presently higher price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 has Healthcare Services Group Inc. and Alliance Data Systems Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Healthcare Services Group Inc. 0.00% 21.6% 13.4% Alliance Data Systems Corporation 0.00% 42.2% 3.2%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 0.81 shows that Healthcare Services Group Inc. is 19.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Alliance Data Systems Corporation’s 1.71 beta is the reason why it is 71.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

3 and 2.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Healthcare Services Group Inc. Its rival Alliance Data Systems Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.6 and 2.5 respectively. Healthcare Services Group Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Alliance Data Systems Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Healthcare Services Group Inc. and Alliance Data Systems Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Healthcare Services Group Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 Alliance Data Systems Corporation 1 2 2 2.40

Healthcare Services Group Inc.’s average target price is $43.67, while its potential upside is 42.43%. Competitively Alliance Data Systems Corporation has a consensus target price of $166.33, with potential upside of 12.43%. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Healthcare Services Group Inc. is looking more favorable than Alliance Data Systems Corporation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Healthcare Services Group Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 98.1% of Alliance Data Systems Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.3% of Healthcare Services Group Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 1.3% are Alliance Data Systems Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Healthcare Services Group Inc. -1.58% -2.7% -16.56% -23.92% -11.33% -16.48% Alliance Data Systems Corporation -3.01% -11.32% -14.13% -30.15% -30.55% -3.07%

For the past year Alliance Data Systems Corporation has weaker performance than Healthcare Services Group Inc.

Summary

Healthcare Services Group Inc. beats Alliance Data Systems Corporation on 7 of the 12 factors.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc. provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments to nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary. The Housekeeping segment engages in the cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitizing of resident rooms and common areas of client's facility, as well as laundering and processing of the bed linens, uniforms, resident personal clothing, and other assorted linen items utilized at a client facility. The Dietary segment is involved in the food purchasing and meal preparation activities, as well as in the provision of professional dietitian services, which include the development of menus that meet the dietary needs of residents. This segment also offers clinical consulting services to facilities. As of December 31, 2016, the company provided its services to 3,500 facilities. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. was founded in 1976 and is based in Bensalem, Pennsylvania.

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides marketing and loyalty solutions in the United States and internationally. It facilitates and manages interactions between its clients and their customers through consumer marketing channels, including in-store, online, email, social media, mobile, direct mail, and telephone. The companyÂ’s LoyaltyOne segment owns and operates the AIR MILES Reward Program and BrandLoyalty program that are coalition and short-term loyalty programs. This segment also offers loyalty consulting, customer analytics, creative services, and mobile solutions. The companyÂ’s Epsilon segment provides direct marketing solutions that leverage transactional data to help clients acquire and build relationships with their customers. Its services include strategic consulting, customer database technologies, omnichannel marketing, loyalty management, proprietary data, predictive modeling, permission-based email marketing, personalized digital marketing, and direct and digital agency services. This segmentÂ’s marketing services comprise agency, marketing technology, data, strategy and insights, traditional and digital marketing, and affiliate marketing services. The companyÂ’s Card Services segment offers credit card processing, billing and payment processing, customer care, and collections services for private label retailers, as well as private label and co-brand retail credit card, and loan receivables financing, such as securitization of the credit card receivables that it underwrites from its private label and co-brand retail credit card programs. This segment also designs and implements strategies that help its clients in acquiring, retaining, and managing repeat customers. The company serves financial services, specialty retail, grocery and drugstore chains, petroleum retail, automotive, hospitality and travel, telecommunications, insurance, and healthcare markets. Alliance Data Systems Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.