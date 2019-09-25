Reviewing Healthcare Services Group Inc. (HCSG)’s and ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)’s results

Healthcare Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) and ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) compete with each other in the Business Services sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Healthcare Services Group Inc. 30 0.93 N/A 1.14 20.99 ABM Industries Incorporated 38 0.37 N/A 1.24 34.08

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. ABM Industries Incorporated seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Healthcare Services Group Inc. The business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is presently more affordable of the two stocks. Healthcare Services Group Inc. has been trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ABM Industries Incorporated, which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Healthcare Services Group Inc. 0.00% 19.5% 12% ABM Industries Incorporated 0.00% 5.9% 2.3%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 0.68 shows that Healthcare Services Group Inc. is 32.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 0.63 beta and it is 37.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Healthcare Services Group Inc. is 2.8 while its Current Ratio is 3. Meanwhile, ABM Industries Incorporated has a Current Ratio of 1.5 while its Quick Ratio is 1.5. Healthcare Services Group Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than ABM Industries Incorporated.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Insiders owned roughly 0.2% of Healthcare Services Group Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.9% of ABM Industries Incorporated shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Healthcare Services Group Inc. 1.57% -21.66% -25.19% -44.92% -39.7% -40.49% ABM Industries Incorporated 1.23% 4.36% 14.91% 25.6% 36.39% 31.08%

For the past year Healthcare Services Group Inc. has -40.49% weaker performance while ABM Industries Incorporated has 31.08% stronger performance.

Summary

ABM Industries Incorporated beats Healthcare Services Group Inc. on 7 of the 10 factors.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc. provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments to nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary. The Housekeeping segment engages in the cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitizing of resident rooms and common areas of client's facility, as well as laundering and processing of the bed linens, uniforms, resident personal clothing, and other assorted linen items utilized at a client facility. The Dietary segment is involved in the food purchasing and meal preparation activities, as well as in the provision of professional dietitian services, which include the development of menus that meet the dietary needs of residents. This segment also offers clinical consulting services to facilities. As of December 31, 2016, the company provided its services to 3,500 facilities. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. was founded in 1976 and is based in Bensalem, Pennsylvania.

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers carpet cleaning and dusting, floor cleaning and finishing, window washing, and other building cleaning services for commercial office buildings, data centers, educational institutions, government buildings, health facilities, industrial buildings, retail stores, sport event facilities, and transportation hubs. The company also provides onsite mechanical engineering and technical services and solutions relating to a range of facilities and infrastructure systems; and parking and transportation services for clients at various locations, including commercial office buildings, educational institutions, health facilities, hotels, sport event facilities, and transportation hubs. In addition, it offers custom energy solutions, HVAC, electrical, lighting, and other general maintenance and repair services comprising bundled energy solutions, energy efficiency upgrades, installations, preventative maintenance, retro-commissioning, and retrofits for clients in the private and public sectors; construction management, energy efficiency upgrades, healthcare support, leadership development, military base operations, and other mission support to the U.S. government entities; and facility management and environmental, food and nutrition, healthcare technology management, and patient and guest services to healthcare systems and hospitals. Further, the company franchises engineering services under the Linc Service and TEGG brands through individual and area franchises; and provides facility solutions to airlines and airports related to access control, aircraft cabin cleaning, shuttle bus operations, and passenger assistance. The company was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in New York, New York.