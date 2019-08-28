Reviewing Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (HR)’s and Its Peers results

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) is a company in the REIT – Healthcare Facilities industry and that’s how we contrast it to its competitors. The contrasting will be based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

97.2% of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.51% of all REIT – Healthcare Facilities’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.74% of all REIT – Healthcare Facilities companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated and its competitors’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated 0.00% 3.60% 1.90% Industry Average 19.35% 9.75% 4.49%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are contrasting Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated and its competitors’ valuation, top-line revenue and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated N/A 32 62.46 Industry Average 162.46M 839.72M 45.77

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its peers. With presently higher P/E ratio Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated is more expensive than its rivals.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated 0 1 0 2.00 Industry Average 0.00 2.17 1.29 2.54

With average target price of $34, Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a potential upside of 3.72%. The potential upside of the rivals is -18.70%. Given Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated -0.28% 2.21% 4.07% -0.03% 9.93% 12.45% Industry Average 1.44% 2.87% 6.53% 12.24% 22.22% 17.62%

For the past year Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has weaker performance than Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated’s peers.

Risk & Volatility

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated is 66.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.34. In other hand, Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated’s rivals have beta of 0.55 which is 44.75% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated’s peers show that they’re better in 5 of the 6 factors compared to the company itself.