Reviewing Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation (HSACU)’s and Tuscan Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:THCBU)’s results

Both Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation (NASDAQ:HSACU) and Tuscan Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:THCBU) are each other’s competitor in the Conglomerates industry. Thus the compare of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation
|11
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Tuscan Holdings Corp.
|11
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Demonstrates Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation and Tuscan Holdings Corp. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Tuscan Holdings Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation are 1.1 and 1.1 respectively. Its competitor Tuscan Holdings Corp.’s Current Ratio is 6.1 and its Quick Ratio is 6.1. Tuscan Holdings Corp. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation and Tuscan Holdings Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 21% and 75.4%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation
|0.19%
|1.9%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|4.78%
|Tuscan Holdings Corp.
|-0.41%
|1.73%
|2.8%
|0%
|0%
|6.05%
For the past year Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Tuscan Holdings Corp.
Summary
Tuscan Holdings Corp. beats Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation on 2 of the 3 factors.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.