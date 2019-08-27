Reviewing Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation (HSACU)’s and Tuscan Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:THCBU)’s results

Both Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation (NASDAQ:HSACU) and Tuscan Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:THCBU) are each other’s competitor in the Conglomerates industry. Thus the compare of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation 11 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Tuscan Holdings Corp. 11 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Demonstrates Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation and Tuscan Holdings Corp. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Tuscan Holdings Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation are 1.1 and 1.1 respectively. Its competitor Tuscan Holdings Corp.’s Current Ratio is 6.1 and its Quick Ratio is 6.1. Tuscan Holdings Corp. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation and Tuscan Holdings Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 21% and 75.4%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation 0.19% 1.9% 0% 0% 0% 4.78% Tuscan Holdings Corp. -0.41% 1.73% 2.8% 0% 0% 6.05%

For the past year Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Tuscan Holdings Corp.

Summary

Tuscan Holdings Corp. beats Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation on 2 of the 3 factors.