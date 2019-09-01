Reviewing Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation (HSAC)’s and PICO Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PICO)’s results

Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation (NASDAQ:HSAC) and PICO Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PICO) compete with each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 PICO Holdings Inc. 11 9.91 N/A 0.30 33.97

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation and PICO Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation and PICO Holdings Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% PICO Holdings Inc. 0.00% 3.4% 3.3%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation shares and 69.2% of PICO Holdings Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.1% of PICO Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation 1.98% 0% 0% 0% 0% -1.61% PICO Holdings Inc. -5.44% -11.18% -9.99% 2.96% -16.61% 10.39%

For the past year Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation had bearish trend while PICO Holdings Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 7 factors PICO Holdings Inc. beats Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation.

PICO Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in real estate operations, and water resource and water storage activities in the United States. It is involved constructing, marketing, and selling single-family homes in California, Washington, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee. The company also acquires or develops water rights and water related assets in Arizona, Idaho, Nevada, Colorado, and New Mexico; develops and operates its water storage facility near Phoenix, Arizona; utilizes water storage capacity operated by third parties in Arizona; and banks or stores water with municipalities in Nevada and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2016, the company had 121 completed homes, including 61 model homes; and 400 under construction homes comprising 5 model homes. PICO Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.