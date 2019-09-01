Reviewing Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation (HSAC)’s and Gores Holdings III Inc. (NASDAQ:GRSH)’s results

We are comparing Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation (NASDAQ:HSAC) and Gores Holdings III Inc. (NASDAQ:GRSH) on their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Conglomerates companies, competing one another.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Gores Holdings III Inc.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.12
|85.73
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation and Gores Holdings III Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 has Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation and Gores Holdings III Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Gores Holdings III Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors held 0% of Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation shares and 34.79% of Gores Holdings III Inc. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation
|1.98%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-1.61%
|Gores Holdings III Inc.
|0%
|-0.2%
|1.31%
|0%
|0%
|3.19%
For the past year Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation had bearish trend while Gores Holdings III Inc. had bullish trend.
Summary
Gores Holdings III Inc. beats Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation on 4 of the 4 factors.
