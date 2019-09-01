Reviewing Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation (HSAC)’s and Gores Holdings III Inc. (NASDAQ:GRSH)’s results

We are comparing Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation (NASDAQ:HSAC) and Gores Holdings III Inc. (NASDAQ:GRSH) on their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Conglomerates companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Gores Holdings III Inc. 10 0.00 N/A 0.12 85.73

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation and Gores Holdings III Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation and Gores Holdings III Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Gores Holdings III Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation shares and 34.79% of Gores Holdings III Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation 1.98% 0% 0% 0% 0% -1.61% Gores Holdings III Inc. 0% -0.2% 1.31% 0% 0% 3.19%

For the past year Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation had bearish trend while Gores Holdings III Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Gores Holdings III Inc. beats Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation on 4 of the 4 factors.