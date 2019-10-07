Reviewing Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation (HSAC)’s and Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN)’s results

As Conglomerates businesses, Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation (NASDAQ:HSAC) and Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation
|10
|0.00
|2.11M
|0.00
|0.00
|Akerna Corp.
|8
|0.00
|3.66M
|-0.48
|0.00
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation and Akerna Corp.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation (NASDAQ:HSAC) and Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation
|21,248,741.19%
|0%
|0%
|Akerna Corp.
|45,241,038.32%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation and Akerna Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 12.5%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.2% of Akerna Corp.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation
|1.98%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-1.61%
|Akerna Corp.
|-20.92%
|-43.84%
|6.4%
|7.09%
|11.44%
|7.14%
For the past year Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation had bearish trend while Akerna Corp. had bullish trend.
Summary
Akerna Corp. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation.
