Reviewing Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation (HSAC)’s and Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN)’s results

As Conglomerates businesses, Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation (NASDAQ:HSAC) and Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation 10 0.00 2.11M 0.00 0.00 Akerna Corp. 8 0.00 3.66M -0.48 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation and Akerna Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation (NASDAQ:HSAC) and Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation 21,248,741.19% 0% 0% Akerna Corp. 45,241,038.32% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation and Akerna Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 12.5%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.2% of Akerna Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation 1.98% 0% 0% 0% 0% -1.61% Akerna Corp. -20.92% -43.84% 6.4% 7.09% 11.44% 7.14%

For the past year Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation had bearish trend while Akerna Corp. had bullish trend.

Summary

Akerna Corp. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation.