Reviewing HeadHunter Group PLC (HHR)’s and Barrett Business Services Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI)’s results

HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR) and Barrett Business Services Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI), both competing one another are Staffing & Outsourcing Services companies. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HeadHunter Group PLC 17 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Barrett Business Services Inc. 79 0.68 N/A 5.86 14.93

Table 1 highlights HeadHunter Group PLC and Barrett Business Services Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us HeadHunter Group PLC and Barrett Business Services Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HeadHunter Group PLC 0.00% 0% 0% Barrett Business Services Inc. 0.00% 42.4% 5.9%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of HeadHunter Group PLC is 0.6 while its Current Ratio is 0.6. Meanwhile, Barrett Business Services Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.9 while its Quick Ratio is 0.9. Barrett Business Services Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than HeadHunter Group PLC.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for HeadHunter Group PLC and Barrett Business Services Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score HeadHunter Group PLC 0 0 1 3.00 Barrett Business Services Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

HeadHunter Group PLC has a 32.40% upside potential and a consensus price target of $23.7. Meanwhile, Barrett Business Services Inc.’s consensus price target is $105, while its potential upside is 24.04%. The information presented earlier suggests that HeadHunter Group PLC looks more robust than Barrett Business Services Inc. as far as analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 5.1% of HeadHunter Group PLC shares are held by institutional investors while 84% of Barrett Business Services Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 22.51% of HeadHunter Group PLC’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 4.4% are Barrett Business Services Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) HeadHunter Group PLC -1.2% 10.72% 0% 0% 0% 15.43% Barrett Business Services Inc. -2.25% 8.44% 15.71% 39.31% -3.58% 52.84%

For the past year HeadHunter Group PLC’s stock price has smaller growth than Barrett Business Services Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Barrett Business Services Inc. beats HeadHunter Group PLC.

Barrett Business Services, Inc. provides business management solutions for small and medium-sized companies in the United States. The company has management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. It offers professional employer services, under which it enters into a client services agreement to establish a co-employment relationship with each client company, assuming responsibility for payroll, payroll taxes, workersÂ’ compensation coverage, and certain other administration functions for the clientÂ’s existing workforce. The company also provides staffing and recruiting services, such as on-demand or short-term staffing assignments, contract staffing, direct placement, long-term or indefinite-term on-site management. It serves electronics manufacturers, various light-manufacturing industries, agriculture-based companies, transportation and shipping enterprises, food processors, telecommunications companies, public utilities, general contractors in various construction-related fields, and professional services firms. Barrett Business Services, Inc. was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Washington.