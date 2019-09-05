Reviewing H&E Equipment Services Inc. (HEES)’s and General Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:GFNCP)’s results

We are contrasting H&E Equipment Services Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) and General Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:GFNCP) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Rental & Leasing Services companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio H&E Equipment Services Inc. 27 0.64 N/A 2.32 13.21 General Finance Corporation 103 0.64 N/A -0.95 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of H&E Equipment Services Inc. and General Finance Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents H&E Equipment Services Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) and General Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:GFNCP)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets H&E Equipment Services Inc. 0.00% 32.2% 4.4% General Finance Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for H&E Equipment Services Inc. and General Finance Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score H&E Equipment Services Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 General Finance Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

H&E Equipment Services Inc. has a 28.10% upside potential and an average target price of $32.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 74.4% of H&E Equipment Services Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 17.09% of General Finance Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 10.7% of H&E Equipment Services Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.49% of General Finance Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) H&E Equipment Services Inc. 3.83% 5.92% 1.02% 15.21% -14.78% 49.9% General Finance Corporation -2.97% -1.07% 0.09% 0.95% -2.48% 2.6%

For the past year H&E Equipment Services Inc. has stronger performance than General Finance Corporation

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors H&E Equipment Services Inc. beats General Finance Corporation.

H&E Equipment Services, Inc. operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company rents, sells, and provides parts and service support for hi-lift or aerial work platform equipment, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and industrial lift trucks. It offers heavy construction and industrial equipment for rent on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis. As of December 31, 2016, the companyÂ’s rental fleet consisted of 28,753 pieces of equipment. It also sells new and used equipment and parts, as well as provides maintenance and repair services for the customersÂ’ owned equipment. In addition, it provides ancillary equipment support activities, including transportation, hauling, parts shipping, and loss damage waivers. The company provides its services to industrial and commercial companies, construction contractors, manufacturers, public utilities, municipalities, and maintenance contractors, as well as for other industrial accounts. It has a network of 78 full-service facilities serving approximately 38,800 customers across 22 states in the West Coast, Intermountain, Southwest, Gulf Coast, Southeast, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.