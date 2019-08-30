Reviewing HDFC Bank Limited (HDB)’s and Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO)’s results

As Foreign Regional Banks companies, HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) and Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HDFC Bank Limited 116 0.00 N/A 0.52 222.18 Banco Bradesco S.A. 9 0.00 N/A 0.70 11.76

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Banco Bradesco S.A. seems to has lower revenue, but higher earnings compared to HDFC Bank Limited. The company that Currently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. HDFC Bank Limited is trading at a higher P/E ratio than Banco Bradesco S.A., indicating that it is presently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 has HDFC Bank Limited and Banco Bradesco S.A.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HDFC Bank Limited 0.00% 0% 0% Banco Bradesco S.A. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both HDFC Bank Limited and Banco Bradesco S.A. are owned by institutional investors at 18.53% and 0.39% respectively.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) HDFC Bank Limited -1.41% -12.04% -0.86% 20.33% 8.51% 11.21% Banco Bradesco S.A. -11.12% -5.57% 5.81% -3.38% 38.17% 14.78%

For the past year HDFC Bank Limited was less bullish than Banco Bradesco S.A.

Summary

HDFC Bank Limited beats Banco Bradesco S.A. on 4 of the 6 factors.

HDFC Bank Limited provides a range of banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Other Banking Business segments. It accepts savings accounts, salary accounts, current accounts, fixed and recurring deposits, demat accounts, safe deposit lockers, and rural accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits. The company also offers personal, business, home, consumer durable, car, two wheeler, gold, educational, rural, and term loans; loans for professionals; loans against property, securities, and assets; overdrafts; government sponsored programs; and working capital, healthcare, channel, short term, structured, dealer, and vendor finance, as well as agricultural lending. In addition, it provides credit, debit, and prepaid cards; private banking services; export, import, remittance, bank guarantees, and letter of credit services, as well as merchant and cash management services; life, health, motor, travel, and home insurance products; and investment product, such as mutual funds, equities and derivatives, IPO, and bonds. Further, the company offers bill discounting, real time gross settlement, bankers to right/public issue, forex, money market, employees trusts, and tax collection services; and investment banking services in the areas of project appraisal, structured finance, loan syndication, debt capital markets, equity placement, mergers and acquisitions, corporate advisory, and capital market advisory services. Additionally, it provides correspondent banking, settlement, custodial, disbursement, clearing, and administrative and fiduciary support services, as well as online and mobile banking services. As of March 31, 2017, the company operated a network of 4,715 branches and 12,260 ATMs in 2,657 cities/towns. HDFC Bank Limited was founded in 1994 and is based in Mumbai, India.