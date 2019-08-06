Reviewing HCI Group Inc. (HCI)’s and Universal Insurance Holdings Inc. (NYSE:UVE)’s results

HCI Group Inc. (NYSE:HCI) and Universal Insurance Holdings Inc. (NYSE:UVE) compete against each other in the Property & Casualty Insurance sector. We will contrast them and contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HCI Group Inc. 43 1.44 N/A 1.74 23.05 Universal Insurance Holdings Inc. 31 1.02 N/A 3.29 7.54

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of HCI Group Inc. and Universal Insurance Holdings Inc. Universal Insurance Holdings Inc. has lower revenue, but higher earnings than HCI Group Inc. When business has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. HCI Group Inc.’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is currently more expensive than Universal Insurance Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us HCI Group Inc. and Universal Insurance Holdings Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HCI Group Inc. 0.00% 7.8% 1.8% Universal Insurance Holdings Inc. 0.00% 22.7% 6.7%

Risk and Volatility

HCI Group Inc.’s current beta is 0.76 and it happens to be 24.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Universal Insurance Holdings Inc. has a 0.99 beta and it is 1.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for HCI Group Inc. and Universal Insurance Holdings Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score HCI Group Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Universal Insurance Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

HCI Group Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 15.87% and an $46 average price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

HCI Group Inc. and Universal Insurance Holdings Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 62.8% and 75.3%. HCI Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 17.6%. Insiders Competitively, owned 7.7% of Universal Insurance Holdings Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) HCI Group Inc. -0.67% -2.24% -5.22% -15.14% -6.53% -21.1% Universal Insurance Holdings Inc. -5.7% -14.18% -17.19% -34.31% -43.89% -34.57%

For the past year HCI Group Inc. has stronger performance than Universal Insurance Holdings Inc.

Summary

HCI Group Inc. beats Universal Insurance Holdings Inc. on 7 of the 10 factors.

HCI Group, Inc. engages in the property and casualty insurance business in Florida. It provides property and casualty insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants; and reinsurance. The company also leases office properties and retail shopping centers; and owns and operates one full-service restaurant and two marinas. In addition, it offers designs and develops Web-based applications and products for mobile devices. The company was formerly known as Homeowners Choice, Inc. and changed its name to HCI Group, Inc. in May 2013. HCI Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company primarily underwrites homeownersÂ’ insurance products; and offers reinsurance intermediary services. It offers its products through a network of independent agents. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. also operates Universal Direct, a direct-to-consumer online platform, which enables homeowners to directly purchase, pay for, and bind homeownersÂ’ policies. The company was formerly known as Universal Heights, Inc. and changed its name to Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. in January 2001. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.