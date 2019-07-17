Reviewing HCI Group Inc. (HCI)’s and Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)’s results

HCI Group Inc. (NYSE:HCI) and Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) compete with each other in the Property & Casualty Insurance sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HCI Group Inc. 44 1.48 N/A 1.74 24.13 Sun Life Financial Inc. 39 0.00 N/A 3.04 13.05

Table 1 highlights HCI Group Inc. and Sun Life Financial Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Sun Life Financial Inc. is observed to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than HCI Group Inc. The business that Currently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. HCI Group Inc. is thus presently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us HCI Group Inc. and Sun Life Financial Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HCI Group Inc. 0.00% 7.8% 1.8% Sun Life Financial Inc. 0.00% 11.7% 0.9%

Risk and Volatility

HCI Group Inc. has a 0.83 beta, while its volatility is 17.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Sun Life Financial Inc. on the other hand, has 0.88 beta which makes it 12.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for HCI Group Inc. and Sun Life Financial Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score HCI Group Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Sun Life Financial Inc. 1 1 1 2.33

The average price target of HCI Group Inc. is $46, with potential upside of 12.61%. Competitively Sun Life Financial Inc. has a consensus price target of $49.5, with potential upside of 16.80%. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Sun Life Financial Inc. seems more appealing than HCI Group Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 65.2% of HCI Group Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 54.4% of Sun Life Financial Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 19.7% are HCI Group Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.04% of Sun Life Financial Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) HCI Group Inc. -0.8% 1.48% -12.13% -22.57% 0.36% -17.42% Sun Life Financial Inc. -3.36% -1.27% 13.56% 8.23% -7.78% 19.61%

For the past year HCI Group Inc. had bearish trend while Sun Life Financial Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

HCI Group Inc. beats Sun Life Financial Inc. on 7 of the 11 factors.

HCI Group, Inc. engages in the property and casualty insurance business in Florida. It provides property and casualty insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants; and reinsurance. The company also leases office properties and retail shopping centers; and owns and operates one full-service restaurant and two marinas. In addition, it offers designs and develops Web-based applications and products for mobile devices. The company was formerly known as Homeowners Choice, Inc. and changed its name to HCI Group, Inc. in May 2013. HCI Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.