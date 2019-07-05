Reviewing HCI Group Inc. (HCI)’s and Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA)’s results

HCI Group Inc. (NYSE:HCI) and Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) compete with each other in the Property & Casualty Insurance sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HCI Group Inc. 44 1.48 N/A 1.74 24.13 Donegal Group Inc. 14 0.53 N/A 0.29 49.49

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Donegal Group Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than HCI Group Inc. The business that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. HCI Group Inc. has been trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Donegal Group Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents HCI Group Inc. (NYSE:HCI) and Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HCI Group Inc. 0.00% 7.8% 1.8% Donegal Group Inc. 0.00% 2% 0.5%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 0.83 shows that HCI Group Inc. is 17.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Donegal Group Inc. has a 0.32 beta and it is 68.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

HCI Group Inc. and Donegal Group Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score HCI Group Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Donegal Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

HCI Group Inc. has a consensus price target of $46, and a 12.11% upside potential.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 65.2% of HCI Group Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 81.3% of Donegal Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 19.7% of HCI Group Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.7% of Donegal Group Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) HCI Group Inc. -0.8% 1.48% -12.13% -22.57% 0.36% -17.42% Donegal Group Inc. 4.45% 14.39% 8.99% 5.28% 5.66% 6.63%

For the past year HCI Group Inc. has -17.42% weaker performance while Donegal Group Inc. has 6.63% stronger performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors HCI Group Inc. beats Donegal Group Inc.

HCI Group, Inc. engages in the property and casualty insurance business in Florida. It provides property and casualty insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants; and reinsurance. The company also leases office properties and retail shopping centers; and owns and operates one full-service restaurant and two marinas. In addition, it offers designs and develops Web-based applications and products for mobile devices. The company was formerly known as Homeowners Choice, Inc. and changed its name to HCI Group, Inc. in May 2013. HCI Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

Donegal Group Inc., an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals in the Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, New England, and southern states. It operates through four segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, Commercial Lines of Insurance, and Investment in DFSC. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles. It also offers homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft; and liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property. In addition, the company offers commercial automobile policies; commercial multi-peril policies that provide protection to businesses against various perils, primarily combining liability and physical damage coverages; and workersÂ’ compensation policies, which offer benefits to employees for injuries sustained during employment. Further, it operates as a unitary savings and loan holding company. The company markets its insurance products through a network of approximately 2,400 independent insurance agencies. Donegal Group Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Marietta, Pennsylvania. Donegal Group Inc. is a subsidiary of Donegal Mutual Insurance Company.