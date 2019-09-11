Reviewing HC2 Holdings Inc. (HCHC)’s and Its Rivals results

HC2 Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HCHC) is a company in the Long Distance Carriers industry and that’s how we contrast it to its competitors. The contrasting will be based on the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

HC2 Holdings Inc. has 63.6% of its shares owned by institutional investors and an average of 63.60% institutional ownership for its rivals. 6.8% of HC2 Holdings Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.80% of all Long Distance Carriers companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have HC2 Holdings Inc. and its competitors’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HC2 Holdings Inc. 0.00% 136.20% 3.30% Industry Average 9.43% 136.20% 3.30%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares HC2 Holdings Inc. and its competitors’ net profit, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio HC2 Holdings Inc. N/A 2 0.53 Industry Average 185.89M 1.97B 0.53

HC2 Holdings Inc. has than its rivals. The business has a P/E ratio which is currently more in contrast to its competitors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of HC2 Holdings Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) HC2 Holdings Inc. 5.34% -5.65% 1.4% -35.99% -62.06% -17.8% Industry Average 5.34% 0.00% 1.40% 0.00% 0.00% 0.00%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of HC2 Holdings Inc. are 1.1 and 1.1. Competitively, HC2 Holdings Inc.’s rivals have 1.10 and 1.10 for Current and Quick Ratio. better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than .

Risk & Volatility

HC2 Holdings Inc. is 29.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.29. In other hand, HC2 Holdings Inc.’s rivals have beta of 1.29 which is 29.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Summary

HC2 Holdings Inc.’s rivals show that they’re better in 1 of the 1 factors compared to the company itself.

HC2 Holdings, Inc. engages in construction, marine services, insurance, telecommunications, energy, life sciences, and other businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company fabricates and erects structural steel for commercial and industrial construction projects, such as buildings and office complexes, hotels and casinos, convention centers, sports arenas and stadiums, shopping malls, hospitals, dams, bridges, mines, and power plants. It also fabricates trusses and girders; and fabricates and erects water pipes, water storage tanks, pollution control scrubbers, tunnel liners, pressure vessels, strainers, filters, separators, and various customized products. In addition, the company provides subsea cable installation and maintenance services for the telecommunications sector; installation, maintenance, and repair services for fiber optic communication and power infrastructure to offshore platforms; and installation services for power cables for use in offshore wind farms and in the offshore wind market. Further, it distributes natural gas motor fuels; designs, builds, owns, acquires, operates, and maintains compressed natural gas fueling stations for transportation vehicles; and offers voice communication services for national telecommunications, mobile, prepaid, and voice over Internet protocol service operators, as well as wholesale carriers and Internet service providers. Additionally, the company provides long-term care, life, and annuity insurance products to individuals. Furthermore, it focuses on developing products to treat early osteoarthritis of the knee; develops skin lightening technology; owns licenses to create and distribute NASCAR video games; and offers analytics on broadcast TV, digital, and social media online platforms. The company was formerly known as PTGi Holding Inc. and changed its name to HC2 Holdings, Inc. in April 2014. HC2 Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in New York, New York.