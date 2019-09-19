Reviewing Haynes International Inc. (HAYN)’s and SIFCO Industries Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF)’s results

Haynes International Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) and SIFCO Industries Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF), both competing one another are Metal Fabrication companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Haynes International Inc. 32 0.94 N/A 0.28 105.91 SIFCO Industries Inc. 3 0.15 N/A -1.22 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Haynes International Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) and SIFCO Industries Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Haynes International Inc. 0.00% 0.8% 0.5% SIFCO Industries Inc. 0.00% -14.8% -6.6%

Volatility & Risk

Haynes International Inc. has a 1.66 beta, while its volatility is 66.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, SIFCO Industries Inc.’s 27.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.73 beta.

Liquidity

Haynes International Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 5.6 and 1.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor SIFCO Industries Inc. are 1.1 and 0.8 respectively. Haynes International Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to SIFCO Industries Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Haynes International Inc. and SIFCO Industries Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 93.5% and 22.9%. About 0.3% of Haynes International Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 14.8% of SIFCO Industries Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Haynes International Inc. -4.89% -6.53% -5.91% -8.43% -29.58% 12.73% SIFCO Industries Inc. -4.47% -2.6% -3.68% -26.46% -51.61% -19.42%

For the past year Haynes International Inc. has 12.73% stronger performance while SIFCO Industries Inc. has -19.42% weaker performance.

Summary

Haynes International Inc. beats SIFCO Industries Inc. on 8 of the 8 factors.

Haynes International, Inc. develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys (HTA) and corrosion-resistant alloys (CRA). Its HTA products are used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market; gas turbine engines for power generation and waste incineration; and industrial heating equipment. The companyÂ’s CRA products are used in various applications, such as chemical processing, power plant emissions control, and hazardous waste treatment. Its products also have applications in flue-gas desulfurization, oil and gas, waste incineration, industrial heat treating, automotive, instrumentation, biopharmaceuticals, and solar and nuclear fuel industries. In addition, the company produces products as seamless and welded tubulars, as well as in slab, bar, billet, and wire forms. It sells its products primarily through direct sales organizations, and network of independent distributors and sales agents. Haynes International, Inc. was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Kokomo, Indiana.

SIFCO Industries, Inc. produces and sells forgings and machined components primarily for the aerospace and energy markets in the United States and Europe. The companyÂ’s processes and services include forging, heat-treating, and machining. It offers original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket components for aircraft and industrial gas turbine engines; steam turbine blades; structural airframe components; aircraft landing gear components; aircraft wheels and brakes; rotating components for helicopters; and commercial/industrial products. The company also provides heat-treatment, surface-treatment, non-destructive testing, and select machining of forged components. SIFCO Industries, Inc. was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.