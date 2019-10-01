Reviewing Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II (HYACU)’s and Tuscan Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:THCAU)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:HYACU) and Tuscan Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:THCAU). The two are both Conglomerates companies that compete with one another.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Tuscan Holdings Corp. II
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II and Tuscan Holdings Corp. II’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II and Tuscan Holdings Corp. II’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Tuscan Holdings Corp. II
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Roughly 22.73% of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Tuscan Holdings Corp. II are owned by institutional investors.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II
|-0.1%
|0.87%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|1.98%
|Tuscan Holdings Corp. II
|0.8%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.4%
For the past year Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II was more bullish than Tuscan Holdings Corp. II.
Summary
Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II beats Tuscan Holdings Corp. II on 2 of the 2 factors.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.