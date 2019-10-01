Reviewing Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II (HYACU)’s and Tuscan Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:THCAU)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:HYACU) and Tuscan Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:THCAU). The two are both Conglomerates companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Tuscan Holdings Corp. II 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II and Tuscan Holdings Corp. II’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II and Tuscan Holdings Corp. II’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II 0.00% 0% 0% Tuscan Holdings Corp. II 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 22.73% of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Tuscan Holdings Corp. II are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II -0.1% 0.87% 0% 0% 0% 1.98% Tuscan Holdings Corp. II 0.8% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.4%

For the past year Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II was more bullish than Tuscan Holdings Corp. II.

Summary

Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II beats Tuscan Holdings Corp. II on 2 of the 2 factors.