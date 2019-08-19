Reviewing Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II (HYACU)’s and Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. (NYSE:IPOA)’s results

Since Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:HYACU) and Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. (NYSE:IPOA) are part of the Conglomerates industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.02 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II and Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II and Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II 0.00% 0% 0% Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 22.73% of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II shares are held by institutional investors while 63.3% of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II -0.1% 0.87% 0% 0% 0% 1.98% Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. -0.1% 0.67% 1.95% 3.99% 5.12% 4.7%

For the past year Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II was less bullish than Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp.

Summary

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. beats Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II on 3 of the 4 factors.