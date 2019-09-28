Reviewing Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II (HYACU)’s and KBL Merger Corp. IV (NASDAQ:KBLMU)’s results

As Conglomerates businesses, Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:HYACU) and KBL Merger Corp. IV (NASDAQ:KBLMU), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|KBL Merger Corp. IV
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|0.08
|132.33
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II and KBL Merger Corp. IV.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:HYACU) and KBL Merger Corp. IV (NASDAQ:KBLMU)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|KBL Merger Corp. IV
|0.00%
|1.1%
|1%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II and KBL Merger Corp. IV has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 22.73% and 12.42%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II
|-0.1%
|0.87%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|1.98%
|KBL Merger Corp. IV
|2.36%
|5.1%
|7.36%
|8.21%
|0%
|4.01%
For the past year Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II was less bullish than KBL Merger Corp. IV.
Summary
On 6 of the 7 factors KBL Merger Corp. IV beats Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.