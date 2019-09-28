Reviewing Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II (HYACU)’s and KBL Merger Corp. IV (NASDAQ:KBLMU)’s results

As Conglomerates businesses, Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:HYACU) and KBL Merger Corp. IV (NASDAQ:KBLMU), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 KBL Merger Corp. IV N/A 0.00 N/A 0.08 132.33

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II and KBL Merger Corp. IV.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:HYACU) and KBL Merger Corp. IV (NASDAQ:KBLMU)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II 0.00% 0% 0% KBL Merger Corp. IV 0.00% 1.1% 1%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II and KBL Merger Corp. IV has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 22.73% and 12.42%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II -0.1% 0.87% 0% 0% 0% 1.98% KBL Merger Corp. IV 2.36% 5.1% 7.36% 8.21% 0% 4.01%

For the past year Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II was less bullish than KBL Merger Corp. IV.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors KBL Merger Corp. IV beats Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II.