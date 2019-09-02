Reviewing Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II (HYACU)’s and Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation (NASDAQ:HSACU)’s results

Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:HYACU) and Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation (NASDAQ:HSACU) compete against each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation
|11
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II and Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II and Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II and Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 22.73% and 21% respectively.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II
|-0.1%
|0.87%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|1.98%
|Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation
|0.19%
|1.9%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|4.78%
For the past year Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II’s stock price has smaller growth than Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation.
Summary
Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation beats Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II on 3 of the 3 factors.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.