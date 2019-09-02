Reviewing Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II (HYACU)’s and Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation (NASDAQ:HSACU)’s results

Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:HYACU) and Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation (NASDAQ:HSACU) compete against each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation 11 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II and Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II and Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II 0.00% 0% 0% Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II and Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 22.73% and 21% respectively.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II -0.1% 0.87% 0% 0% 0% 1.98% Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation 0.19% 1.9% 0% 0% 0% 4.78%

For the past year Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II’s stock price has smaller growth than Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation.

Summary

Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation beats Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II on 3 of the 3 factors.