Reviewing Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II (HYACU)’s and Compass Diversified Holdings LLC (NYSE:CODI)’s results

Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:HYACU) and Compass Diversified Holdings LLC (NYSE:CODI) are two firms in the Conglomerates that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Compass Diversified Holdings LLC
|18
|0.65
|N/A
|1.39
|13.79
Demonstrates Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II and Compass Diversified Holdings LLC earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Compass Diversified Holdings LLC
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Ratings
The Recommendations and Ratings for Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II and Compass Diversified Holdings LLC are featured in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Compass Diversified Holdings LLC
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
Compass Diversified Holdings LLC on the other hand boasts of a $21.5 average price target and a 12.80% potential upside.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
The shares of both Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II and Compass Diversified Holdings LLC are owned by institutional investors at 22.73% and 36.2% respectively. On the other hand, insiders owned about 16.95% of Compass Diversified Holdings LLC’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II
|-0.1%
|0.87%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|1.98%
|Compass Diversified Holdings LLC
|-0.62%
|0.47%
|17.36%
|29.64%
|9.71%
|54.22%
For the past year Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II’s stock price has smaller growth than Compass Diversified Holdings LLC.
Summary
On 6 of the 6 factors Compass Diversified Holdings LLC beats Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II.
