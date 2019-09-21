Reviewing Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II (HYACU)’s and Compass Diversified Holdings LLC (NYSE:CODI)’s results

Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:HYACU) and Compass Diversified Holdings LLC (NYSE:CODI) are two firms in the Conglomerates that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Compass Diversified Holdings LLC 18 0.65 N/A 1.39 13.79

Demonstrates Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II and Compass Diversified Holdings LLC earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II 0.00% 0% 0% Compass Diversified Holdings LLC 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II and Compass Diversified Holdings LLC are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II 0 0 0 0.00 Compass Diversified Holdings LLC 0 0 1 3.00

Compass Diversified Holdings LLC on the other hand boasts of a $21.5 average price target and a 12.80% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II and Compass Diversified Holdings LLC are owned by institutional investors at 22.73% and 36.2% respectively. On the other hand, insiders owned about 16.95% of Compass Diversified Holdings LLC’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II -0.1% 0.87% 0% 0% 0% 1.98% Compass Diversified Holdings LLC -0.62% 0.47% 17.36% 29.64% 9.71% 54.22%

For the past year Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II’s stock price has smaller growth than Compass Diversified Holdings LLC.

Summary

On 6 of the 6 factors Compass Diversified Holdings LLC beats Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II.