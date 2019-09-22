Reviewing Hawthorn Bancshares Inc. (HWBK)’s and Citizens Holding Company (NASDAQ:CIZN)’s results

Hawthorn Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK) and Citizens Holding Company (NASDAQ:CIZN), both competing one another are Regional – Northeast Banks companies. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hawthorn Bancshares Inc. 24 2.80 N/A 2.04 11.97 Citizens Holding Company 21 3.11 N/A 1.19 17.90

Table 1 demonstrates Hawthorn Bancshares Inc. and Citizens Holding Company’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Citizens Holding Company appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Hawthorn Bancshares Inc. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. Hawthorn Bancshares Inc.’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of Citizens Holding Company, which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Hawthorn Bancshares Inc. and Citizens Holding Company.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hawthorn Bancshares Inc. 0.00% 13.6% 0.9% Citizens Holding Company 0.00% 7.9% 0.7%

Volatility & Risk

Hawthorn Bancshares Inc. has a 0.2 beta, while its volatility is 80.00% which is less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Citizens Holding Company has a -0.13 beta which is 113.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 30.5% of Hawthorn Bancshares Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 6.2% of Citizens Holding Company are owned by institutional investors. About 0.2% of Hawthorn Bancshares Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, Citizens Holding Company has 9.6% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hawthorn Bancshares Inc. -8.64% -8.91% 6.84% 10.47% 16.78% 20.81% Citizens Holding Company 2.22% 0.81% -2.93% -7.78% -2.95% 1%

For the past year Hawthorn Bancshares Inc. has stronger performance than Citizens Holding Company

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Hawthorn Bancshares Inc. beats Citizens Holding Company.

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank that provides various banking services in Missouri. The company offers checking and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; and a range of lending services, including commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, and commercial and residential real estate loans. It also provides trust services, Internet banking services, brokerage services, safety deposit boxes, and debit cards. The company operates 24 banking offices. Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1865 and is based in Jefferson City, Missouri.