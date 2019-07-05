Reviewing Hawthorn Bancshares Inc. (HWBK)’s and Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH)’s results

Hawthorn Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK) and Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Regional – Northeast Banks. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hawthorn Bancshares Inc. 24 3.17 N/A 2.12 12.60 Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc. 11 2.68 N/A 0.90 12.28

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Hawthorn Bancshares Inc. and Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc. Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Hawthorn Bancshares Inc. The business that Presently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Hawthorn Bancshares Inc.’s presently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Hawthorn Bancshares Inc. and Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hawthorn Bancshares Inc. 0.00% 6% 0.4% Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc. 0.00% 3% 0.3%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.31 beta indicates that Hawthorn Bancshares Inc. is 69.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc.’s 8.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.92 beta.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 29% of Hawthorn Bancshares Inc. shares and 96.2% of Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc. shares. Hawthorn Bancshares Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.9%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2% of Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hawthorn Bancshares Inc. 11.29% 13.66% 16.13% 14.44% 28.9% 27.01% Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc. -4.48% -2.64% -6.1% -16.63% -33.05% 4.82%

For the past year Hawthorn Bancshares Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc.

Summary

On 10 of the 9 factors Hawthorn Bancshares Inc. beats Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc.

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank that provides various banking services in Missouri. The company offers checking and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; and a range of lending services, including commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, and commercial and residential real estate loans. It also provides trust services, Internet banking services, brokerage services, safety deposit boxes, and debit cards. The company operates 24 banking offices. Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1865 and is based in Jefferson City, Missouri.